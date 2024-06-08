The Globe and Mail wins 10 Digital Publishing Awards

The Globe and Mail has won 10 Digital Publishing Awards, more than any other news organization in the country, with stories ranging from access to information woes to migration and climate change.

The National Media Awards Foundation presented the ninth annual Digital Publishing Awards during a ceremony Friday in Toronto.

“These wins showcase a wide range of extraordinary journalism from our newsroom,” said David Walmsley, The Globe’s editor in chief. “We are constantly pushing ourselves to improve our digital storytelling skills so we can bring stories to life for our readers in a way that is impactful, compassionate and honest.”

Batteries required, a project on electric vehicles, won gold in the best data journalism category. Undercurrents, a project on the global-migration crisis, won silver in the same category.

Undercurrents also won gold in the best digital editorial package category. Secret Canada, a project on freedom of information, won silver in that category.

The Secret Canada team also won gold in the innovation in digital storytelling category.

Health reporter Kelly Grant won gold in the category of feature writing, long for 22 weeks, zero days, a story about prematurely born twins.

In the best lifestyle reporting category, a Globe team won gold for Hidden Canada 2023, a travel guide about destinations in Canada that are hidden gems.

In the best science and technology storytelling category, Joe Castaldo won gold for Meet the gig workers making AI models smarter.

Freelance photojournalist Amber Bracken won silver in the best photo storytelling category for her work in The Globe titled In Gjoa Haven, a greenhouse creates new possibilities. She also won silver for this story in the best topical reporting: climate change category.

Among other news organizations, CBC won six awards and The Narwhal five, with one of their reporters part of a team that won another award given to the Toronto Star. Radio-Canada also won five awards. The full list of winners can be found on the Digital Publishing Awards website.