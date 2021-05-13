 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

The Globe and Mail wins design awards, digital nominations

Paloma Pacecho
The Globe and Mail’s digital and design journalism was honoured Wednesday with a leading number of wins and nominations at two prestigious national and international award competitions.

The Society for News Design lauded The Globe’s visual and design journalism with 35 awards of excellence and a silver medal in its Best of News Design print category. Shortly afterwards, at Canada’s Digital Publishing Awards nominations announcement, The Globe received 17 total nominations, more than double that of several other national outlets, including the CBC and The Walrus.

The SND awards, which are the global gold standard for newspaper design, included a silver medal for The Globe’s staff design portfolio. Judges of the prize noted of the paper’s design team, “They can handle everything: photography, typography, illustration. It’s really well-balanced.” Other awards in the category included a win for the Saturday Opinion section, for best section design, and awards for the “Frozen Frontline” and “Year in Photos” projects, which both won awards of excellence in the Print and Digital Combination category. The Globe also won 13 awards for front-page design and nine awards for illustration.

At the Digital Publishing Awards, the paper’s efforts were equally recognized in categories ranging from Best Personal Essay to Innovation in Digital Storytelling.

Writer Hadiya Roderique was nominated in two different categories – Best Personal Essay and Best Long Feature Article – for her moving reflection on the decision to have children as a Black woman. Handling editor Mark Medley was also attached to several other nominations for his work on the Globe’s Opinion section, which received further recognition in the Best Personal Essay category and in Best Science and Technology Storytelling.

Globe journalists Sierra Bein and Jana Pruden both received nods for their work. Ms. Bein was nominated for Best Editorial Newsletter for The Globe’s Climate Newsletter, and Ms. Pruden received a nomination in the Best Long Feature Article category for her dedicated, in-depth reporting on the sexual-assault trial of Edmonton nightclub owner Matthew McKnight.

The Globe also received two nominations for Best Service Feature for the projects “Hidden Canada: Home and Away,” and “Canada’s Kitchen,” a series on the country’s next star chefs. The “Future of Cities” series – a collaborative effort by several writers and editors – was nominated for Best Digital Editorial Package.

In addition to the above nominations, The Globe’s DPA recognition overlapped with several recent honours the paper received at the National Newspaper Awards, which were announced last Friday.

Globe health columnist André Picard, who won an NNA for his COVID coverage, was also nominated for a DPA in the Best Column category, along with several other writers including Amanda Parris from the CBC and Radiyah Chowdhury from Chatelaine.

Nathan Vanderklippe and the Globe team who reported on the repression of Uyghur people in Xianjiang, China, were nominated for Best News Coverage, after winning in the International Reporting category at the NNAs last week. In addition, Globe journalist Tom Cardoso, who won an NNA in the Investigations category as well as being named Journalist of the Year, was nominated for a DPA award for Best News Coverage for his work investigating racial bias in Canada’s prisons.

Stephanie Nolen and the reporting and editorial team behind The Globe and Mail’s spotlight on the families of Mexico’s disappeared were nominated in both the Best Digital Design and Innovation in Digital Storytelling categories. Their moving multimedia package won for Best Presentation/Design at the NNAs.

Winners of the Digital Publishing Awards will be announced at a virtual celebration to be held on June 11. Gold winners in individual creator-focused categories will be honoured with a prize of $500 in addition to their award.

