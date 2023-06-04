Open this photo in gallery: A crater made by Russian cruise missile shot in Kyiv, on Feb. 25, 2022.Anton Skyba/The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail has won six Digital Publishing Awards for stories ranging from the war in Ukraine, to flooding on a highway in British Columbia and decluttering Canadians’ homes.

The eighth annual Digital Publishing Awards were presented by the National Media Awards Foundation during a ceremony on Friday.

The Globe won gold in the general excellence in digital publishing large division category. The awards jury described the newspaper as a “world-class” publication that “continues to offer excellent content and navigability to its readers, making its site a pleasure to return to for in-depth and visually pleasing coverage.”

Two dozen different digital publications took home gold and silver awards. Radio Canada and its journalism lab won a total of eight awards, tying for first place with the Narwhal. CBC won seven awards.

“Digital storytelling is critical to ensuring the best journalism gets to the biggest possible audience,” said David Walmsley, The Globe’s editor-in-chief. “We are delighted to see the journalism rewarded with such recognition against an all-comers field.”

The Globe won a gold award for best news coverage for a project on the war in Ukraine. Photojournalists captured images of 48 hours of war in six Ukrainian cities, as thousands fled their homes following attacks by Russian troops.

The silver award for best digital editorial package went to a Globe team for a project chronicling the remaking of the Coquihalla Highway after an atmospheric river brought heavy rain, landslides and deadly flooding to British Columbia in 2021.

The Globe’s Erin Anderssen won silver for best feature article for a look at the burden of decluttering as Canadians inherit the challenge of disposing of old family belongings.

The silver award for best science and storytelling went to Globe contributor Jenn Thornhill Verma for her feature on how a fishing captain is combining Inuit knowledge with scientific expertise to fight climate change in the Far North.

The Globe team behind Hidden Canada, the fifth edition of the publication’s annual Canadian travel guide, won the silver award for best service feature, taking readers from the Skoki Valley in Alberta’s Banff National Park, to fishing villages in the Green Bay region of Newfoundland and Labrador.