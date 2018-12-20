 Skip to main content

The Globe and Mail's 2018 holiday crossword

The Globe and Mail’s 2018 holiday crossword

Fraser Simpson
Special to The Globe and Mail
Every year during the holidays, The Globe and Mail offers you its giant holiday crossword. Just print off the PDF below. Or pick up this Saturday’s Globe for the printed version. Enjoy!

Download the crossword as a PDF

Want to check your work? Download the solutions

Can’t print it out right now? Email it to yourself

Interested in sharing your progress? Use #GlobeCrossword on Twitter and Instagram

The Globe and Mail's holiday crossword can be intimidating, and we don't mean just the clues. Putting together the PDF printout of the puzzler can be a struggle in itself. Here's how to put the crossword together so its ready to pore over.
