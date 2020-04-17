 Skip to main content
Canada

The Globe and Mail’s special giant cryptic crossword

Fraser Simpson
Special to The Globe and Mail
For Subscribers
Comments

Fill the hours at home and get your grey cells working with a special giant Cryptic Crossword!

If you like anagrams, double meanings and other kinds of wordplay, and if last Saturday’s cryptic from Fraser Simpson left you longing for something bigger, here comes Fraser to the rescue.

Just print off the PDF below. Or pick up the Saturday April 18 Globe for the printed version. Enjoy!

Story continues below advertisement

Download the crossword as a PDF

Want to check your work? Download the solutions

Can’t print it out right now? Email it to yourself

Interested in sharing your progress? Use #GlobeCrossword on Twitter and Instagram

