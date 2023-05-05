Open this photo in gallery: Photojournalist Leah Hennel took home a National Newspaper Award in the category 'Feature Photo' shot for The Globe and Mail for her photo of Rae Marie First Charger, 10, skateboarding in her ribbon skirt at a skate park in Lethbridge, Alta., on Oct. 8, 2022.LEAH HENNEL/The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail has received nine National Newspaper Awards honouring work including an investigation into a tuberculosis outbreak in Nunavut, a data dive into the federal government’s outsourcing and a personal piece about ending a pregnancy.

The Globe was the leading winner with nine awards of 19 nominations. La Presse won six awards, while nine other news outlets received one each.

“When we begin an assignment, we can’t possibly know where the story will take us,” said Globe and Mail editor-in-chief David Walmsley.

“That is why the breadth and depth of the recognition received at the gala, from a jury of our peers, means so much to us all.”

Grant Robertson won his ninth NNA, setting a record for most career wins. This year, he won the Sports award for his three-part series on Hockey Canada exploring the organization’s use of registration fees to settle sexual-assault claims.

Kelly Grant, who devoted much of last year to writing about Nunavut, won the George Brown award for investigations for her probe into the territory’s tuberculosis outbreak. Ms. Grant, who won an NNA for beat coverage in 2020, found tuberculosis cases more than doubled in 2021, while the Nunavut government resisted efforts to release detailed statistics.

The Globe’s deputy Ottawa bureau chief Bill Curry and data specialist Mahima Singh produced a series of stories that won the politics category. The pair uncovered major transparency and accountability gaps related to billions of dollars spent each year through federal outsourcing. Among their findings was that spending on the federal government’s ArriveCan app was projected to top $54-million, double the amount Ottawa first divulged.

Open this photo in gallery: Photojournalist Anton Skyb is nominated for a National Newspaper Award in the category 'Breaking News Photo' shot for The Globe and Mail in Kyiv, Ukraine of a young girl standing on the edge of the crater made by Russian cruise missile shot in Kyiv, Ukraine, Feb. 25, 2022.ANTON SKYBA/The Globe and Mail

Emma Gilchrist won the William Southam Award for long feature for her first-person narrative of the harrowing and heartbreaking reality of terminating a pregnancy for medical reasons.

Longtime Globe justice reporter Sean Fine won the beat category for his sustained coverage of Canada’s Supreme Court, with the judges noting his stories about the court’s rulings in sexual assault cases and the decision to strike down life without parole for mass murderers. Mr. Fine is a previous NNA winner who has won in the beat category before.

Kathryn Blaze Baum, who has also won multiple NNAs, this year was awarded for her explanatory work laying out the devastating effects of rising temperatures on the human body.

Mining reporter Niall McGee won the NNA for business reporting for his exclusive work covering Canada’s vulnerabilities in the critical minerals sector. His work highlighted the challenge Canada faces in keeping an ever-more-powerful China in check. Niall also won the business NNA in 2016.

Christopher Manza was cited by the NNA judges for excellence in presentation. His winning portfolio of multimedia work included stories on figure skaters Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier, Indonesia’s plan to relocate its capital city and the drought across the Horn of Africa.

Photographer Leah Hennel won the feature photo category for her image of a young Indigenous girl skateboarding in a ribbon skirt at a park in Lethbridge, Alta.

The winners were chosen from 69 finalists representing 18 news organizations. Finalists and winners were selected by three-judge panels in each category from a total of 923 entries.