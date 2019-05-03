The Globe wins 10 National Newspaper Awards

The Globe and Mail won the most awards at the 70th National Newspaper Awards, taking the top prize in 10 of 21 categories for journalism that explored such issues as how communications giant Huawei fits into China’s global ambitions and efforts by the National Gallery of Canada to sell art. (See the full list of winners and read the stories below.)

Globe winners at Friday’s ceremony in Toronto included Grant Robertson, who captured the William Southam Award in the Long Feature category for a story about an experiment that allowed some laboratory monkeys to “retire” rather than be euthanized.

Other Globe award winners comprised of Robert Fife, Steven Chase, Sean Silcoff and Christine Dobby, honoured with the John Wesley Dafoe Award for Politics for coverage of how Huawei fits in with Beijing’s global ambitions. Their work also considered how far Canada was willing to go to accommodate the company’s quest for expansion.

Globe editor-in-chief David Walmsley said: “We are extremely gratified by the awards presented to The Globe and Mail. Although we entered the ceremony with a near-record 20 nominations, it was the range of wins - business, politics, feature writing and photography, arts, explanatory work and presentation - that exemplify how wide our journalistic aperture has become as we bring the important stories of Canada and the world to our audiences at home and abroad.”

The Globe’s Jeff Lewis, Jeffrey Jones, Renata D’Aliesio and Chen Wang won in the Business category for reporting on aging wells and how major companies routinely offload energy assets burdened with hefty cleanup costs onto smaller players with scant ability to pay the environmental bill.

Chris Hannay and Daniel Leblanc of The Globe’s Ottawa bureau won in the Arts and Entertainment category for reporting on the National Gallery of Canada’s botched attempt to sell a major work of art by Marc Chagall to free up money to buy other artwork.

The Globe’s Zosia Bielski won the E. Cora Hind Award for Beat Reporting for coverage of gender and sexuality.

Patrick White won the newly inaugurated Bob Levin Award for Short Feature − named for the Globe editor who died in February − for a story on a sunflower patch ruined by a social-media mob.

Other Globe staff and freelance wins were:

Explanatory Work − Carolyn Abraham for Cracks in the Code, which explored how science’s ability to “read” DNA has far outpaced its capacity to understand it.

Feature Photo − Chris Donovan for a photo of a woman saying farewell to a friend just before her medically assisted death.

Photo Essay − Renaud Philippe for pictures documenting the plight of the Rohingya and their escape from genocide in Myanmar.

Presentation − Laura Blenkinsop and Christopher Manza for their work showcasing a Brazilian road trip, a major investigation and a true crime saga.

Kevin Mitchell of the Saskatoon StarPhoenix was named Journalist of the Year for his coverage of the aftermath of the Humboldt Broncos crash that killed 16 people. Mr. Mitchell was also winner in the sports category for his coverage.

Seven other organizations won one award each: La Presse, Le Devoir, the National Post/Calgary Herald, the St. Catharines Standard, Toronto Star, Waterloo Region Record and the Winnipeg Free Press.

The full list of winners, and all finalist entries, can be viewed on the NNA website.

Overall, The Globe had 20 finalists spread over 13 categories, including three in the business category, and others in international, investigations, beat reporting and politics.

The NNA competition is open to daily newspapers, news agencies, and online news sites approved by the NNA board of governors. There were 63 finalists in 21 categories, selected from 951 entries for work published in 2018.

Since the awards were established by the Toronto Press Club in 1949 to encourage excellence and reward achievement in daily Canadian newspaper work, The Globe has won 189 NNAs – more than any other news organization.

The full list of Globe winners:

Arts and Entertainment: Chris Hannay and Daniel Leblanc, Globe and Mail, for investigating the National Gallery of Canada’s botched attempt to sell a major piece of art by Marc Chagall in order to free up money to buy another artwork.

E. Cora Hind Award for Beat Reporting: Zosia Bielski, Globe and Mail, for coverage of gender and sexuality.

Business Reporting: Jeff Lewis, Jeffrey Jones, Renata D'Aliesio and Chen Wang for investigating the fate of Canada's aging oil and gas wells.

Explanatory work: Carolyn Abraham, Globe and Mail, for "Cracks in the Code," which explored how science's ability to "read" DNA has far outpaced its capacity to understand it.

Feature photo: Chris Donovan, Globe and Mail, for a photo of a woman saying farewell to a friend just before her medically assisted death.

Open this photo in gallery Chris Donovan's nominated photo shows Audrey Parker during her last party at her apartment in Halifax on Nov. 1, 2018. Chris Donovan/The Globe and Mail

William Southam Award for Long Feature: Grant Robertson, Globe and Mail, for a feature about an experiment in which three lab monkeys were quietly moved to a sanctuary to retire, instead of facing the death sentence that awaits most animals used in medical research.

Photo essay: Renaud Philippe, Globe and Mail, for pictures documenting the plight of the Rohingya and their escape from genocide in Myanmar.

Open this photo in gallery Renaud Philippe/THE GLOBE AND MAIL

John Wesley Dafoe Award for Politics: Robert Fife, Steven Chase, Sean Silcoff and Christine Dobby, Globe and Mail, for looking into how Huawei fits in with Beijing’s global ambitions, and just how far Canada was willing to go to accommodate the technology juggernaut’s quest for expansion.

How Canadian money and research are helping China become a global telecom superpower

Five Eyes spy chiefs warned Trudeau twice about Huawei national-security risk

Former top Canadian security officials warn Ottawa to sever links with China’s Huawei

Presentation: Laura Blenkinsop and Christopher Manza, Globe and Mail, for their work showcasing a Brazilian road trip, a major investigation and a true crime saga.

Open this photo in gallery Aaron Vincent Elkaim/The Globe and Mail

Highway of riches, road to ruin: Inside the Amazon's deforestation crisis

Public money, private influence: How some of our vital public institutions are vulnerable

Murder on the Prairies: Fire, lies and a missing deer head

Bob Levin Award for Short Feature: Patrick White, Globe and Mail, for a story about a humble, rural attraction – a simple sunflower patch – that had been ruined by a social media mob.

The Globe’s other nominees were:

Business Reporting: Paul Waldie for an investigation into Canadian ties to an alleged terror-financing scheme. Geoffrey York for investigating allegations of corruption in South African business deals made by Bombardier and Export Development Canada.

Editorial Cartooning: Brian Gable, seven-time NNA winner.

International: Stephanie Nolen for reporting on environmental, social and political developments in Brazil, and Nathan VanderKlippe for reporting on China’s crackdown on Muslims, including ethnic Uyghurs.

The Road

Rio's killer apps

Inside China’s campaign against the Uyghurs

Investigations: Wendy Stueck and Mike Hager for an investigative series on rental buildings in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside.

For low-income residents in Vancouver, a different kind of real estate crisis

B.C. government considers buyout of Sahotas’ single-room occupancy problem buildings

Long Feature: Jana G. Pruden for a story about the case of a deadly house fire in small-town Alberta, and Grant Robertson for a story about three lab monkeys.

Given a stay of execution, three lab monkeys face a new experiment: Normal life

After the fire: Murder, lies and a missing deer head

Photo Essay: Melissa Tait for capturing the triumphs and tribulations of an Ontario women’s rugby club.

Mums who scrum

Open this photo in gallery Sarah Sibbett holds up the OWL 2 championship trophy (sponsored by the Guardian Angels) with her son Gunner strapped to her front. Melissa Tait/The Globe and Mail

Short Feature: Jamie Ross for his reflections on playing junior hockey, after the fatal Humboldt Broncos crash, and Patrick White for a story about how a rural sunflower patch was overrun by people seeking the perfect selfie.

The bus, the fights, the family: Junior hockey was my lesson in growing up