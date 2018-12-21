‘The house with the trees’: Iqaluit’s two black spruces survive an unwelcoming climate

Open this photo in gallery The two evergreen trees that grow in the yard of Bert and Joanne Rose in Iqaluit.

In a yard in Iqaluit, there are two Christmas trees. They are hundreds of kilometres from the treeline and any other black spruce. At about four feet high, they’re in the running to be the tallest trees in Iqaluit. They grow about a centimetre a year, in the few weeks when temperatures in Iqaluit top 10 degrees Celsius.

They live in a place where for around eight months of the year, the average temperature slides below zero and much of the soil is permanently frozen, meaning trees normally cannot develop their root systems. Instead, the climate naturally supports lichens, flowers and shrubs like the Arctic willow, which in Iqaluit grows low to the ground, usually not taller than a metre, and spreads horizontally. Plus, anything that grows will be covered in the more than two metres of snow the city receives each year, on average.

The two black spruces were brought to this unfriendly climate about 30 years ago from Inuvik in the Northwest Territories, near the Mackenzie River delta. Bert and Joanne Rose planted them in their yard, near the fence, where they would be covered with snowdrifts in the winter.

That’s the only way plants can survive outdoors in Iqaluit winters, buried beneath the snow.

“Anything that sticks out of a snowbank gets killed off. It’s called snow pruning,” Ms. Rose said. She said the trees have pretty much reached their maximum height. Their trunks get thicker now and are about two inches in diameter.

Despite the unlikelihood of the spruces' life in Iqaluit, Ms. Rose said she doesn’t treat them with special care. The trees do just fine on their own, she said, though if it’s a particularly dry summer, she might give them a drink of water. Five years ago, she found some evergreen fertilizer and topped them up with that.

Otherwise, “they just have to live as they would if they didn’t live in town,” she said.

The couple actually started with four trees, gifts from Susan Aiken, who at the time was studying Arctic flora for the Canadian Museum of Nature and wondered why there were no spruce trees in Iqaluit. Inuvik is further north than Iqaluit, so she wondered if the issue was simply that the trees had never been introduced there or if they just couldn’t grow in Baffin Island soil.

Out of the twelve seedlings she brought, it appears only the Roses' two have survived. The reason, Ms. Aiken said in an e-mail, is “tender loving care from the Roses,” and also that they “are in a sun-loaded, in summer, sheltered corner of the house.” In the end, she confirmed her guess that the trees could survive under the right conditions, if transplanted with the right soil and fungi bundled around their roots.

The results of Ms. Aiken’s experiment hold something of a special place in the community, Ms. Rose said. Iqaluit residents sometimes call her home “the house with the trees.” Kids will occasionally come to take pictures of the trees and smell them, she said.

Someone even seized the opportunity to steal one of the plants. About a decade into its life, one of the original four seedlings was uprooted from the Roses' yard – perhaps the only theft of a tree in Iqaluit’s history.

One of the other seedlings succumbed to the climate, but the rest have become a hardy symbol of life, and a home for it. A couple of years ago, some hoary redpolls decided to make a nest in one of the spruces.

“I was pretty impressed that birds that spend their summer in the North figured out what a tree was and knew how to build a nest in it,” Ms. Rose said.

The two spruce trees, forging a life for themselves in an unforgiving climate, may be a sign of things to come as the climate changes around them.

“The effects [of climate change] are seen more dramatically in the Arctic than anywhere else in the world,” said Michael Rosen, president of Tree Canada, a charity that helps guide and execute tree planting and greening projects across Canadian communities. His organization recently floated the idea that Nunavut might designate a territorial tree.

In the future, he said, northern communities that are looking to create urban forest projects will have more options as a changing climate allows for greater diversity of tree species.

“I think Nunavut is actually kind of proud of its heritage or its brand as a treeless landscape,” Mr. Rosen said, “But that could be changing with climate change.”