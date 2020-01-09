‘The Iranian regime knows what happened. Have the guts to tell the world.’ Readers react to news that Ukraine plane may have been ‘shot down’ by Iranian missile

Open this photo in gallery Minister of National Defence Harjit Sajjan and Chief of Defence Staff General Jonathan Vance listen as Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks during a news conference January 9, 2020 in Ottawa. DAVE CHAN/AFP/Getty Images

From the Comments is designed to highlight interesting and thoughtful contributions from our readers. Some comments have been edited for clarity.

Readers respond: Ukraine plane ‘shot down’ by Iranian missile, Trudeau says

1) When the United States and China engaged in a trade war, our canola and pork got banned from entering the Chinese market.

2) When the United States and Iran engage in a hot war, our people likely got shot out of the sky.

Do you have a friend who always mysteriously gets you into trouble? –C. Li

When there is any military conflict or possibility of any military conflict in an area, international flight regulators and airlines should halt all civilian passenger flights. No passenger flights should have taken off that night in Iran, Iraq and neighbouring countries. Only emergency lifts to get people out of war zones, if all on board agree to the risks, should be undertaken.

Did we learn nothing from the Malaysian flight that was shot down in Ukraine by a Russian missile? –ThinkAboutIt42

The Iranian regime knows what happened. Have the guts to tell the world! –TorontoGooner

The first casualty in war is truth. –The Internet

If this narrative is indeed correct, then 176 people and 63 Canadians would not have died if Donald Trump had not authorized the original assassination on the Iranian official. –degra

Open this photo in gallery This satellite photo provided by Maxar Technologies on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020, shows the site where a Ukrainian jetliner crashed late Tuesday near the town of Shahedshahr, Iran, southwest of the capital Tehran. The Canadian Press

Readers respond: Canada, Iran hold rare call as plane crash investigators release initial findings

Absolutely we should be included in the investigative team and Iran needs to cough up the black box data. The IATA needs to look at Iran from a security perspective and give thought to the safety of air travellers. –Bob.McK

Iran’s actions here are unacceptable. Only a full, open and transparent investigation will be sufficient to rule out any intentional malicious act in the crash of this plane and the loss of so many lives. We need to demand that Iran change its course and offer full, complete and unfettered access to investigators without obstruction. –AdamTGAM

France, a neutral country, can do as good a job as Boeing (a company with a huge scandal just behind it) and U.S. aviation safety inspectors. War almost broke out between these two countries, so how can one expect the United States to be let in on the investigation now? Canada should also have access, of course. –KalleJ

Canada should reopen its embassy in Tehran. It was very stupid to close it. –Cynical in Toronto

A most reliable workhorse aircraft for many years burns and explodes in the sky just at the time when Iranian missiles are hitting U.S. bases in Iraq … coincidence? –andy seligman

Based on my limited knowledge of safety incident investigations, it is far too soon to be reaching conclusions – that anyone is prepared to do so is in itself worrisome.

We are not likely to gain a trustworthy explanation without an independently verified, detailed and transparent report that looks into all possible explanations. –angus08

Irrespective of cause of tragedy, it’s a sad day for Iranian-Canadians who live in Canada and Iranian-Americans who live in the United States. –mak001

Open this photo in gallery A candle burns beside a drawing and a book of condolence at the Ukrainian Embassy in Ottawa on Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

Readers respond: Students, doctors, children: Ukrainian airliner crash victims had roots across Canada

My deepest condolences to all of the families and friends affected by this unfathomable tragedy. Thank you to The Globe and Mail for providing moving portraits of the victims. May their souls rest in peace. –SHEEMAKHAN

