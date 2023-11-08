Open this photo in gallery: Smoke rises following Israeli strikes in Gaza City on Nov. 7, amid the ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas.STRINGER/Reuters

On Oct. 7, the militant Islamist group Hamas launched a surprise attack from Gaza on southern Israel, killing more than 1,400 people and abducting more than 240 others. Israel retaliated with a military option that has killed more than 10,500 Palestinians, according to the Palestinian Ministry of Health in Gaza.

What is the history of the region and the Israeli-Palestinian territorial dispute

At its core, the conflict is about the competing national ambitions of Israeli Jews and Palestinian Arabs in the same territory, most recently dating back to the late 19th century. Amid violent antisemitism in Eastern Europe, journalist Theodor Herzl launched a movement promoting Jewish migration to what was then called Palestine to create a Jewish state in their biblical homeland (Zionism). The territory was then an Arab and Muslim majority, Jewish minority territory under the rule of the Ottoman Empire.

In 1917, during the First World War, then-British foreign secretary Arthur Balfour issued a public statement to Lord Rothschild, a leader of England’s Jewish community, recognizing Zionist ambitions and pledging to establish “a national home for the Jewish people” in Palestine. The declaration did not provide details on what that would look like, but did say that nothing should “prejudice the civil and religious rights of existing non-Jewish communities.”

After the defeat of the Ottomans, the British took control of the territory and the Balfour Declaration was enshrined in the British Mandate for Palestine, administered by the League of Nations, the predecessor to the United Nations.

Jewish immigration to Palestine increased through the mid-1920s and peaked in 1935 as Jews fled growing persecution. Palestinian Arabs, who saw it as settler colonization of a land they long claimed, revolted, attacking British forces and Jewish settlements. The British responded by significantly limiting Jewish migration and land purchases. The restrictions remained in place throughout the Holocaust; tens of thousands of survivors who did reach Palestine were intercepted and sent to detention camps in Cyprus.

In 1947, the United Nations passed Resolution 181, calling for the partition of Palestine into separate Arab and Jewish states, with Jerusalem, a holy land for both, placed under a special international regime. Arab leaders rejected the plan, arguing it was unfavourable to their majority population.

In 1948, fatigued by the Second World War and faced with escalating conflict in the territory, the British withdrew from Palestine. Zionist leader David Ben-Gurion proclaimed the State of Israel, which triggered the first Arab-Israeli war, which is known in Israel as the War of Independence. Armies from Egypt, Iraq, Jordan, Lebanon and Syria, allied with Palestinian factions, immediately attacked; Israel triumphed the following year to control most of the territory. Egypt and Jordan retained control over the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, respectively.

Hundreds of Palestinian villages were destroyed during the war, and an estimated 700,000 Palestinians displaced, creating a refugee crisis that continues today. Palestinians refer to this event as Al Nakba, or the Catastrophe in Arabic.

The circumstances surrounding Al Nakba are a significant source of contention; Israel counters that it had triumphed in a defensive war against Arab aggression and that Palestinian Arabs were not expelled from the territory, but fled.

What key events have taken place since then?

Second Arab-Israeli war (Suez Crisis)

In 1956, then-Egyptian president Gamal Abdel Nasser nationalized the Suez Canal. Britain and France, who owned the route and relied on it as a source of oil, invaded; Israel joined the conflict, briefly occupying Gaza. The attack on Egypt made Israel even more of a pariah in the Middle East and contributed to Arab animosity toward Israel.

Six-Day War

In 1967, amid escalating tensions, Israel made a pre-emptive strike against Egypt and Syria, launching the Six-Day War. Israel captured the Sinai Peninsula and Gaza Strip from Egypt, the West Bank and East Jerusalem from Jordan, and the Golan Heights from Syria.

Israeli settlements were established in these territories in the following years; official U.S. and Canadian policy, since 1967, has remained that Israeli occupation is inconsistent with international law.

Yom Kippur War (October War)

In 1973, looking to regain territory, Egypt and Syria launched co-ordinated surprise attacks against Israeli positions along the Suez Canal and the Golan Heights on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur. It ended three weeks later with a United Nations-backed ceasefire and lasting impacts on the state of relations in the region.

In 1978, then-Egyptian president Anwar Sadat and then-Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin signed the Camp David Accords, a pair of political agreements that led to a landmark peace treaty the following year. One document set out the framework for Israel-Egypt peace, including Israeli withdrawal from the occupied Sinai; the other addressed the Palestinian issue and set a timetable for self-government and then autonomy in the West Bank and Gaza. The peace treaty marked the first time that an Arab country had made peace with Israel.

In 1982, Palestinian militants attempted to assassinate Israel’s ambassador to Britain in London. Four days later, Israel invaded Lebanon – where Palestinian leader Yasser Arafat and his fighters had created a base – laying siege to Beirut for three months until Palestinian fighters were forced from the country. The invasion came at significant human cost: Israel permitted allied Lebanese Christian militias to enter the Palestinian refugee camps of Sabra and Shatila to root out fighters that had evaded evacuation; hundreds, if not thousands, were killed inside.

The first intifada

From 1987 to 1993, hundreds of thousands of Palestinians rose up to resist Israeli occupation, in what would be called the first intifada, or uprising in Arabic. It began after an Israeli truck crashed into a vehicle carrying Palestinian workers in Gaza’s Jabalya refugee camp, killing four. Stone-throwing protests, strikes and shutdowns followed.

The first intifada was widely seen as having brought both sides to the table to negotiate the Oslo Accords, a pair of agreements signed in 1993 and 1995, which led to limited self-governance for Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip through the creation of the Palestinian Authority.

The second intifada

The second intifada began in 2000 after a stalled peace process and a provocative visit by Israeli opposition leader Ariel Sharon to the Temple Mount in Jerusalem, where the Al-Aqsa mosque, one of the holiest sites in Islam, is located. The Temple Mount is also a holy site for Jews. The uprising was marked by gun attacks and suicide bombings – on commuter buses, in restaurants and malls – across the West Bank, Gaza Strip and Israel, as well as harsh Israeli retaliations that included air strikes, home demolitions and major military operations. In more than six years of violence, some 5,200 people were killed, 4,200 of them Palestinians.

At the height of the second intifada, the Israeli government constructed a separation barrier comprising concrete walls, barbed-wire fences and closed military roads around the West Bank, saying it was a necessary security measure to protect from Palestinian forces. The International Court of Justice, the top legal body of the United Nations, said the barrier was in violation of international law.

In 2005, Israel withdrew its forces from the Gaza Strip and dismantled the four Israeli settlements in the West Bank.

The UN and other international organizations still consider Gaza to be under occupation, since Israel controls the skies and sea and all entry points to the strip except for a single border crossing to Egypt that functions irregularly.

Hamas wins elections

The Islamist militant group Hamas won parliamentary elections in 2006 and took control of the Gaza Strip the following year, after a brief civil war with forces loyal to President Mahmoud Abbas’s rival Fatah movement, which controls the Palestinian Authority. Israel responded to the takeover by blockading the enclave, restricting the movement of people and goods, primarily citing safety concerns. The blockade has ravaged Gaza’s economy, and Palestinians accuse Israel of collective punishment.

Also in 2006, Lebanon’s Hezbollah militia attacked Israeli soldiers, sparking a 34-day war that left 165 Israelis and 1,300 Lebanese dead. It is widely considered to have ended in a stalemate. Israel fell short of its stated aim of eliminating the threat posed by Hezbollah and the arsenal of missiles it used to threaten cities such as Haifa and Tel Aviv.

There have been a number of conflicts in Gaza since. In 2008-2009′s Operation Cast Lead, Israel invaded Gaza to try to stop Hamas rocket fire, killing some 1,300 Palestinians, including a large number of civilians.

In the 2014 Gaza war, more than 2,200 people were killed, the majority of whom were Palestinian civilians. Israel said Hamas, in particular, used populated areas and civilian buildings as shields from attack. A United Nations examination of the war found “serious violations of international humanitarian law” that “may amount to war crimes” on the part of both Israeli military forces and Palestinian militants.

In 2021, Hamas fired a barrage of rockets toward Jerusalem in support of Palestinian protests after Israeli police used tear gas and stun grenades to clear protesters out of the Al-Aqsa mosque. At least 250 people were killed, and much of the Gaza Strip devastated.

What is Hamas?

Hamas is the militant Islamist group that emerged from the Palestinian branch of Egypt’s Muslim Brotherhood in 1987. Its 1988 founding charter contained antisemitic incitement and called for the destruction of Israel, while an updated document in 2017 accepted the idea of a Palestinian state within the borders that existed in 1967 without recognizing Israel.

Hamas has controlled Gaza since 2007, a year after winning parliamentary elections and forcing out the Fatah-run Palestinian Authority. No elections have been held since. Hamas says the 16-year-old blockade of the enclave – along with Israeli moves to annex parts of the West Bank and East Jerusalem – justify its attacks on Oct. 7. Western governments, including Canada’s, have said that nothing can justify brutal murder and kidnapping of civilians.

Canada, the United States, the European Union and many others have designated Hamas as a terrorist organization for its actions in Israel, which have included suicide bombings and attacks on both civilian and military targets.

Hamas violently opposed the Oslo peace accords negotiated in the mid-1990s. It is part of a regional alliance made up of Iran, Syria and the Shi’ite Islamist group Hezbollah in Lebanon, which all broadly oppose Israel and U.S. policy in the Middle East. Iran has funded and trained the group, along with another Palestinian militant organization, Islamic Jihad.

Hamas’s armed wing, the al-Qassam Brigades, breached the Israel-Gaza border-fence and mounted the Oct. 7 attack.

Hamas is the Arabic acronym for Harakat Al-Muqawama Al-Islamiya, or the Islamic Resistance Movement.

The Gaza Strip

The Gaza Strip is a strip of land bordered by Israel, Egypt and the Mediterranean Sea. It is about the size of Montreal and has a population of 2.3 million people, almost entirely Palestinian Arabs. Almost half of the population is under 18 years of age, according to the World Health Organization.

Israel and Egypt imposed a blockade around the enclave after Hamas’s takeover in 2007, citing security reasons, and Israel controls Gaza’s airspace and territorial waters. Foreigners are generally not permitted to enter; certain people, such as those working for international organizations, may be allowed if they are granted permits from Israel or Egypt.

Hamas has carried out suicide bombings and over the years fired tens of thousands of increasingly powerful rockets from Gaza into Israel. It also established a network of tunnels running from Gaza to Egypt to smuggle in weapons, as well as attack tunnels burrowing into Israel.

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres has said that the long-standing blockade, and related restrictions, contravene international human law, “as they target and impose hardship on the civilian population, effectively penalizing them for acts they have not committed,” according to the intergovernmental organization.

In response to Hamas’s unprecedented surprise attack on Israel Oct. 7, Israel ordered a “full siege” on Gaza, exacerbating an already dire humanitarian situation. UN officials estimated that Gaza was only getting 4 per cent of supplies that it received before the Israel-Hamas war, and its relief workers warned that a fuel ban intended to starve out Hamas’s generators would “strangle” the people of Gaza by halting water pumps and hospital operations.

