The lastest coronavirus news: Ottawa’s offer of help on sick leave, long-term care gets mixed provincial reaction

The Team Canada spirit that has prevailed among first ministers during the COVID-19 crisis will be put to the test today as Justin Trudeau broaches with premiers two topics that fall squarely within provincial jurisdiction: the operation of long-term care homes and paid sick leave for workers.

The prime minister has promised federal support in both areas but his offer has met with a mixed reaction from provincial and territorial leaders.

He has also promised to raise the issues tonight, when he conducts his eleventh first ministers’ conference call.

So far, those calls have been notable for their collegial, collaborative spirit as prime minister and premiers all work as one to cushion the impact of the deadly pandemic on Canadians’ health and the country’s economy.

But there are signs that team spirit may be starting to give way to the usual regional tensions and jurisdictional spats that have historically bedevilled federal-provincial relations in Canada.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault, whose province has always jealously guarded its jurisdiction against perceived federal intrusions, is lukewarm about Trudeau’s promise to ensure 10 days of paid sick leave for workers who fall ill with COVID-19 or are required to go into quarantine after exposure.

Municipalities in dire financial situations

Municipalities say their request for financial help during the COVID-19 pandemic has thus far gone unanswered.

And some say they worry they’re stuck in the middle of a stand-off between the federal and Ontario governments over an aid package for hard-hit civic services.

Cam Guthrie, the mayor of Guelph who also serves as the chairman of the Large Urban Mayors’ Caucus of Ontario, says municipalities across the province issued the plea to the province and federal government a month ago.

They say they’ve found themselves in dire financial situations.

Because municipalities in Ontario aren’t allowed to run deficits by law, Guthrie says they’re laying off thousands of staff and contemplating deep service cuts if they cannot secure funding from both levels of government.

That’s putting transit and other services on the chopping block.

A spokeswoman for Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says the federal government is eager to hear from provinces and territories about how they can help municipalities.

And a spokeswoman for Ontario’s Municipal Affairs Minister Steve Clark says the province plans to raise the issue of municipal support during a conference call with the federal government today.

