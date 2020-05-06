The latest coronavirus news: B.C. set to announce reopening plans

Latest headlines:

8:20 a.m. ET

Ontario is extending a period of lower hydro rates as well as its emergency orders.

The orders, which were set to expire today, include the closure of non-essential businesses, the prohibition of public gatherings of more than five people, and the closure of outdoor amenities such as playgrounds.

They have now been extended for another two weeks, to May 19.

Ontario’s overall declaration of a state of emergency was extended last month to May 12.

The government also says that it will extend lower electricity rates for residential consumers, farms and small businesses to May 31.

An initial order from March for off-peak rates to be charged all day had been set to expire this week. -Canadian Press

6:50 a.m. ET

B.C. to announce reopening plans

British Columbia is expected to announce plans today for a gradual reopening of services, but the provincial health officer warns people should stay in their social “bubble” to prevent a surge of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier this week, Dr. Bonnie Henry said Premier John Horgan will release details of the plan today, which will be aimed at relaxing restrictions to safely increase social and economic contacts.

Henry has said the announcement will include measures for summer sports teams, the retail sector and hair salons, but she wants gatherings to remain small and preferably outdoors.

Henry released data this week showing physical distancing measures that closed schools, restaurants and bars in mid-March helped to reduce the spread of COVID-19.

Henry also suggested some measures used in grocery stores could be implemented at other retail outlets and restaurants, and may include limiting the number of people allowed in as well as plastic shields separating workers from customers.

Unlike some other provinces, B.C. did not close several sectors of the economy, allowing garden centres and construction sites to continue operating. -Canadian Press

4:15 a.m. ET

Government faces opposition grilling over COVID-19 response, Commons reconvenes

The Trudeau government is expected to face a grilling today from opposition parties over its handling of the COVID-19 crisis.

A small number of MPs are to convene for a once-a-week, in-person sitting of the House of Commons and they are expected to zero in on the perceived deficiencies of the billions of dollars in emergency aid programs the federal government has implemented to cushion the economic impact of the pandemic.

Among the criticisms, the outraged reaction of Canadian farmers to the $252 million in support announced Tuesday for the agri-food sector — far less than the $2.6 billion deemed necessary by the Canadian Federation of Agriculture.

Trudeau will not be in the Commons to deflect the criticism — he is to be at a base in Trenton, Ont., for a repatriation ceremony for the six members of the Forces who died in last week’s helicopter crash off the coast of Greece.

Nor will he be giving his usual morning briefing on the COVID-19 crisis.

The absence of the prime minister and lack of any new announcements will shift the focus from what the government is doing to combat the pandemic to what opposition parties contend it is doing wrong.

A virtual sitting of MPs on Tuesday featured plenty of criticism about the agriculture support program falling short of what’s needed — from all parties.

Both Trudeau and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau argued that farmers already have a number of existing income stabilization programs to fall back on. Still, Trudeau called the $252 million just an initial investment, indicating that more support is coming.

Farmers have been hit by reduced demand for some of their crops as a result of restaurants being closed since mid-March to curb the spread of the disease. And they’ve had difficulty getting the usual number of needed temporary foreign workers into the country to work on farms.

Beef, pork and poultry producers have been faced with the prospect of having to cull their animals due to reduced capacity at meat processing plants, which have been particularly vulnerable to outbreaks of COVID-19.

In addition to criticism of the support provided so far for farmers, each opposition party has favoured themes they are likely to continue raising.

The Conservatives have lately focused on the $2,000-per-month Canada Emergency Response Benefit for those thrown out of work by the pandemic, arguing that it provides a disincentive to work.

New Democrats have been pointing out the gaps in the CERB and pushing for a universal benefit available to everyone hurt by the pandemic.

The NDP and the Bloc Quebecois have been demanding assurances — yet to be given — that companies that use tax havens to avoid paying their fair share of taxes will not benefit from any of the federal emergency aid programs.

And all opposition parties, particularly the Bloc, have been urging the government to provide financial support for seniors — something that is expected to be announced later this week. -Canadian Press

4:03 a.m. ET

Cargill plans moment of silence for Hiep Bui

A moment of silence is planned at the Cargill meat packing plant near High River, Alta., Wednesday to honour an employee who died of COVID-19.

Hiep Bui, who was 67, worked at the Cargill slaughterhouse for 23 years and was responsible for picking out beef bones from hamburger meat.

She became ill on her shift on a Friday, was hospitalized the next day and died on the Sunday.

She has been the only worker infected at the plant, which employs 2,000 employees, although 949 cases have been recorded.

The plant reopened Monday and Bui’s husband, Nga Nguyen, told reporters at her memorial that he hadn’t heard from Cargill.

Cargill said it has now reached out to him and described Bui as a “long-time employee, trusted colleague and friend.”

“Our hearts are broken for the Nguyen family. While we deeply empathize with the waves of grief caused by COVID, we want people to receive support when they feel despair,” Cargill said in a statement.

“We have had plans in place to take a moment of silence on Wednesday morning as her colleagues return to work and have been flying our flag at half-mast this week to honour her memory.” -Canadian Press

