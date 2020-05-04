The latest coronavirus news: B.C. to release new modelling; some provinces start to reopen

Open this photo in gallery People walk alongside the Rideau River in Ottawa, on Sunday, May 3, 2020. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

B.C. health officials to release new COVID-19 modelling figures

The British Columbia government is expected to release new modelling data for COVID-19 today, as the province also prepares to begin reopening the economy.

Dr. Bonnie Henry said Saturday that B.C. is not entering a new phase of spread or containment but the government will provide more details about whom the virus is affecting.

At least 2,171 British Columbians have been infected with COVID-19, including 114 who have died and 1,376 who have fully recovered.

British Columbia hasn’t released its reopening plan, however Premier John Horgan is promising details this week.

Henry says officials will not open different sectors until they are sure those sectors have a workable plan to make sure protections are in place.

She says outbreaks at three poultry plants act as a cautionary tale about the importance of workplace safety measures and ensuring physical distance at work.

“That tells us we need to make sure we have the right safety measures in place in each area of our economy to make sure we can all be comforted and understand that we are opening up safely and slowly and methodically,” Henry said.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Four golfers putt on the greens at the Stanhope Golf & Country Club in Stanhope, PEI, May 1, 2020. JOHN MORRIS/The Globe and Mail

4 a.m. EDT

Several provinces begin easing COVID-19 lockdown restrictions

A much anticipated new phase in the COVID-19 pandemic starts today with several provinces beginning the process of slowly loosening some of their lockdown restrictions.

Quebec, which accounts for more than half of Canada’s coronavirus cases, including deaths from the illness, is reopening retail stores outside Montreal while those in the greater Montreal area are to reopen on May 11.

Ontario, the other epicentre for the virus, is allowing a small list of mostly seasonal businesses to reopen, including garden centres with curbside pick-ups, lawn care and landscaping companies, and automatic car washes.

Manitoba’s museums, libraries and retail businesses — including restaurant patios — can re-open today, though at only half capacity. The province, along with Saskatchewan and Alberta, are also letting non-essential medical activities, such as dentistry and physiotherapy to resume.

British Columbia has yet to release its reopening plan, however, Premier John Horgan is promising details this week.

The Maritime provinces, where COVID-19 caseloads have been trending downward, began relaxing some restrictions over the past week, primarily in the areas of public health services and outdoor recreation.

Meanwhile, Newfoundland and Labrador plans to loosen some of its public health and recreation restrictions on May 11.

It must be noted that even though some lockdown restrictions are being eased, physical distancing rules and guidelines still apply.

Canada has now recorded 59,474 confirmed cases of COVID-19, including 3,682 deaths and 24,921 cases resolved.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Provinces must give emotional support to returning students: education advocates

Bored and isolated students are spending too many hours online and some have started using more substances, but all students will need extra emotional support when classes resume, says a psychiatrist who specializes in youth mental health.

Dr. Shimi Kang said that while teens typically question authority and act impulsively, some are now self-medicating with substances or ignoring physical distancing measures as a way to deal with anxiety resulting from the pandemic.

“I would encourage schools to start with social emotional programming and talk about things like coping skills right in that first week going back, talk about what coping skills people used at home, what they can do now as they’re reintegrating,” said Kang, a clinical assistant professor at the University of British Columbia’s department of psychiatry.

She said academics will have to take a back seat to allowing students to express their thoughts and emotions as part of so-called social emotional learning that is already part of many curriculums across the country as a way to teach students to manage their emotions, learn empathy and compassion and to build resilience as part of a life-long practice.

That type of learning, which is separate from providing mental health supports, may involve students’ response to what’s happening in their community or around the world and being aware of how they would cope with certain situations, Kang said.

“If there’s anything that this pandemic has shown, it is that life skills get us through. It is the adaptability, the resiliency, the communication skills, the emotional regulation skills, the ability to problem solve and have optimism in the face of difficulty. That’s where we need to put our focus.”

It’s no longer good enough for schools to jam in a lesson on social emotional learning to meet the criteria, she said, advising that it should be incorporated into the overall kindergarten-to-Grade 12 curriculum.

- The Canadian Press

3 a.m. EDT

Halifax long-term care home reports six more deaths

The COVID-19 death toll at the Northwood long term care home in Halifax is mounting, with management calling the situation an “incredibly heartbreaking time.”

Northwood reported six more deaths yesterday.

Of the province’s 37 deaths, 31 have been at the non-profit facility.

As of Sunday, Nova Scotia has 347 active cases of COVID-19, and of those 220 are residents of Northwood.

- The Canadian Press

