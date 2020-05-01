The latest coronavirus news: Canada in recession, think-tank says; China praises Canada’s ‘cool’ head

Open this photo in gallery Pedestrians walk in the rain along Ste. Catherine street Thursday, April 30, 2020, in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Latest headlines:

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

6:30 a.m. EDT

C.D. Howe says Canada has entered a recession

The C.D. Howe Institute’s Business Cycle Council says Canada has entered a recession due to the economic devastation caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a report released today, the council says the economy peaked in February before the steps taken to slow the spread of the coronavirus brought the economy to a standstill.

A commonly used definition for a recession is two consecutive quarters of negative quarter-over-quarter economic growth.

Story continues below advertisement

However, the C.D. Howe council defines a recession as a pronounced, persistent, and pervasive decline in aggregate economic activity and it looks at both GDP and employment as its main measures.

It says by that measure, the preliminary economy data suggests the country has entered a recession.

The March jobs report showed more than a million jobs were lost in the month, while a preliminary estimate by Statistics Canada suggests the economy contracted by nine per cent in the same month.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

China likes Canada’s ‘cool head’ amid U.S. ‘smears’ over COVID-19, says envoy

China’s envoy in Ottawa says that while the United States is “smearing” his country over COVID-19, the People’s Republic appreciates Canada’s “cool-headed” co-operation on battling the pandemic.

Ambassador Cong Peiwu also says he wants Canadians to know that Michael Kovrig and Michael Spavor are healthy and getting good treatment in Chinese custody.

The two Canadians have been detained for more than 500 days and China cut off their visits from Canadian diplomats earlier in the year as part of its efforts to limit access to prisons during the pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

In an exclusive interview with The Canadian Press, Cong said he has heard nothing new about a proposal by Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne to allow diplomats to conduct a “virtual” visit using the internet to check on Kovrig and Spavor.

They were imprisoned in December, 2018, after Canada arrested Chinese high-tech executive Meng Wanzhou on a U.S. extradition warrant, plunging Sino-Canadian relations to a new low.

Cong says Canada and China are working closely to fight the pandemic, and that he is awaiting a report from his government on how a million face masks that Canada imported from China were found to be inadequate for health-care workers.

-The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Indigenous and Northern Affairs committee to discuss outbreaks on reserves

The federal government will be under pressure today to explain what it’s doing to prevent COVID-19 from spreading like wildfire through First Nations reserves and remote Inuit communities in the North.

A trio of ministers is scheduled to be grilled by MPs at a virtual meeting of the House of Commons Indigenous and Northern Affairs committee.

Story continues below advertisement

Their appearance comes one day after Nunavut identified its first positive case of COVID-19.

First Nations reserves and remote communities are considered among the most vulnerable areas, due to over-crowded living conditions and the lack of ready access to health-care services.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam warned yesterday about the growing risk to Indigenous communities.

She says the government ramp up testing and contact tracing to find where chains of transmission are occurring.

As the situation grows more worrisome for Indigenous communities, Prince Edward Island is poised to become today the second province to begin a gradual return to normal.

PEI follow’s New Brunswick’s move last week.

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.