The latest coronavirus news: Decision on resuming Parliament expected today

Open this photo in gallery A House of Commons clerk prepares for the COVID-19 committee to meet in the House of Commons Chamber Wednesday April 29, 2020 in Ottawa. Intense behind-the-scenes negotiations are to continue today among federal political parties over how Parliament should function as the COVID-19 crisis drags on. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The House of Commons is meeting today to decide, again, how it’s going to function as COVID-19 restrictions gradually lift across the country.

The governing Liberals are proposing four sittings a week of a special committee to talk about the pandemic and how the government is responding to it, using a hybrid system with some MPs in the Commons chamber in Ottawa and others participating by video conference.

They would also have four days scattered through the summer when MPs could press cabinet ministers on other issues.

The Liberals appear to have the NDP’s broad backing for the plan, which would be enough to get it passed today.

The Conservatives have been pushing for many more normal sittings of the Commons, with full-blown question periods and a chance to debate legislation, though with a limited number of MPs in the room to reduce the risks of spreading the novel coronavirus.

The House of Commons has been working on how to hold debates and votes with some MPs participating remotely, but hasn’t yet solved technical and security challenges.

-The Canadian Press

5 a.m. EDT

Manitobans warned about visiting International Peace Garden

The Canada Border Services Agency is reminding Manitobans that if they visit the International Peace Garden, they must comply with the mandatory 14-day requirement to quarantine or isolate when they return.

The agency says that’s because visiting the garden, located on the border between Manitoba and North Dakota, is international travel and constitutes exiting Canada.

To gain re-entry, it says travellers must report to the CBSA at the Boissevain port of entry.

Every traveller will need to provide their contact information and confirm that they have a suitable place to isolate or quarantine.

-The Canadian Press

5 a.m. EDT

Boeing to lay off 400 in Winnipeg

Boeing says it plans to cut 400 positions at its Winnipeg facilities due to the impact of COVID-19.

Boeing employs approximately 16-hundred people in two locations in the city, where they produce components mainly for its commercial airplanes.

A statement from the company says the reductions will come from voluntary and involuntary layoffs and normal attrition.

Earlier this month, Boeing said it failed to sell a single commercial airplane in April.

-The Canadian Press

5 a.m. EDT

Manitoba Hydro reaches agreement with First Nations over blockade

A deal has been struck to remove blockades that were erected at a Manitoba Hydro construction site over COVID-19 concerns.

Four northern First Nations stopped entry at three points around the Keeyask site after Manitoba Hydro said it would rotate out and replace hundreds of employees and contractors.

Hydro spokesman Bruce Owen says the utility is pleased to reach an understanding with its First Nations partners that he says “will see construction on Keeyask resume safely.”

The deal includes lifting a court injunction issued last week against Tataskweyak Cree Nation, one of the communities that was part of the protest.

-The Canadian Press

5 a.m. EDT

Teen attacked by stranger over COVID-19 fears

A Saskatoon father says his 15-year-old son was accused by a stranger of spreading coronavirus and faced racial slurs while biking in a park last week.

Nelson Chen says in a Facebook post that when his son took a picture of the person, the alleged attacker chased his son, and then punched and tackled him.

Chen says his son was shaken but got away without apparent injuries.

Police say no charges had been laid “at this preliminary stage.”

-The Canadian Press

