The latest coronavirus news: Doctors see little improvement in PPE supply; Canadians divided over COVID-19 vaccine

Open this photo in gallery A man wearing a protective face mask walks past a mural of heath care workers painted on a boarded up restaurant in downtown Vancouver, Monday, April 27, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Personal protective equipment is seen in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul's hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Doctors see little progress on improving PPE supply

The Canadian Medical Association says a new survey of its members found that most have not seen an improvement in the supply of personal protective equipment in the last month.

Getting vital equipment to protect themselves has been a struggle for doctors across the country during the COVID-19 pandemic.

A recent survey of nearly 2,500 doctors across Canada found 42 per cent had seen no change in the supply of gear such as masks and face shields in the last month, while 29 per cent felt the supply is now worse.

On the flip side, 22 per cent say there’s been some improvement to the PPE supply, but only six per cent say it’s been a significant change.

The vast majority, 88 per cent, say a greater supply of PPE would reduce their anxiety during the pandemic.

CMA president Dr. Sandy Buchman says physicians’ anxieties are compounded by a lack of information, and he calls for greater government transparency about the supply of PPE.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Research associate Phuong-Danh Tran, of RNA medicines company Arcturus Therapeutics, conducts research on a vaccine for COVID-19 at a laboratory in San Diego, California, March 17, 2020. Bing Guan/Reuters

4 a.m. EDT

Canadians divided over making COVID-19 vaccine mandatory: poll

While researchers across the planet race to find a vaccine for COVID-19, a new poll suggests Canadians are divided over whether getting it should be mandatory or voluntary.

The poll conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies found 60 per cent of respondents believed a vaccine should be mandatory while the other 40 per cent felt it should be voluntary.

Leger executive vice-president Christian Bourque says that doesn’t mean only 60 per cent of Canadians would get the vaccine, but he nonetheless would have expected much higher support for a mandatory vaccine given the scale and scope of the pandemic.

The poll also found the majority of respondents would be comfortable returning to their places of work and even shopping at a mall or farmers’ market if the government lifted restrictions on such activities.

But there were worries about activities in which respondents had less control over their surroundings and physical distancing, such as going to restaurants, bars, gyms and large gatherings such as sporting events and concerts.

The poll was conducted April 24 to 26 and surveyed 1,504 adult Canadians recruited from Leger’s online panel.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Conservatives look for answers in return of House of Commons

The Conservative Party is poised to press the government on numerous issues during a modified version of a House of Commons sitting today.

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says he’s looking for more specifics from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau when it comes to the country’s handling of COVID-19.

Scheer says he wants a plan outlining how the government will support provinces and territories “over and above the national guidelines that are currently being developed.”

Today marks the first meeting of a special committee struck to somewhat mirror the routine of the House of Commons.

All 338 MPs are on the committee, but only seven are required for quorum, as opposed to the 20 for a normal sitting of the Commons.

Also today, the federal government says it will be holding a briefing on data and modelling “informing public health action on coronavirus disease.”

-The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Allergies or COVID? Expert says symptoms differ, but best to take precautions

While springtime pollen can cause sneezing, wheezing and watery eyes in allergy sufferers, a Toronto allergist says it’s best to take precautions if seasonal symptoms start presenting like those more common in COVID cases.

“There is a real risk here — or at least a real temptation — to try to minimize symptoms and brush them off and say: ‘well, it’s only allergy, let’s see how things go,“’ said Dr. Peter Vadas, the head physician at the Allergy and Immunology Clinic at St. Michael’s Hospital.

“But if it turns out that it’s not allergy, and you’ve been out and about potentially spreading this infection around, you’ve done an enormous disservice to the public and to yourself.”

The Mayo Clinic’s website says seasonal allergy, also called hay fever, causes “cold-like signs and symptoms, such as a runny nose, itchy eyes, congestion, sneezing and sinus pressure.”

Hay fever isn’t caused by a virus though, like the common cold or COVID-19. Rather, it’s an allergic response to either indoor allergens like pet dander, or outdoor allergens that tend to ramp up around early spring.

Vadas, who’s received an influx of questions about allergy symptoms in recent weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, said that early spring brings with it two major allergens — tree pollen in the air that can travel from far distances, and outdoor mould spores caused by rain-dampened soil.

Grass pollen comes into play later in the spring, around May and June, Vadas added. He said checking the weather forecast for pollen and mould counts could help in determining whether symptoms are caused by outdoor allergens or something else.

The major distinction between allergies and COVID-19, Vadas said, is the presence of fever that’s usually associated with the coronavirus.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) in the United States lists cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat and a new loss of taste or smell as other common symptoms of COVID-19.

- The Canadian Press

