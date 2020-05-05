The latest coronavirus news: Emergency aid for agri-food sector

Open this photo in gallery A woman pushes a cart of flowers as she sets up a neighbourhood garden centre in Toronto on Monday, May 4, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

7 a.m. EDT

Vancouver biotech company studying antibodies that could buy time in race for vaccine

Carl Hansen, CEO of AbCellera Biologics Inc., said a drug built with antibodies could be used to protect vulnerable populations until a vaccine is more widely available.

The antibodies would give patients all the molecular material they need to fight the disease instead of depending on their bodies to develop their own as with a vaccine, giving them faster protection, he said.

“A prophylactic antibody could well be more effective than a vaccine,” he said.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced $175 million federal funding for AbCellera to support its work in discovering those antibodies using a high-tech platform.

The funding also supports the company’s plans to build technology and manufacturing infrastructure for antibody therapies against future pandemic threats.

- The Canadian Press

5 a.m. EDT

Manitoba to cut some public-sector jobs

The Manitoba government says it has identified non-essential public-sector jobs that can be temporarily cut to free up money for the fight against COVID-19.

Last month, the government asked public-sector workers to consider accepting reduced work weeks and job-sharing to help control spending, or face layoffs.

The Progressive Conservative government is expecting the COVID crisis to be a five-billion-dollar hit to the budget.

The government has not provided details on how many jobs would be involved, which workers would be affected, or how many employees might get to share jobs instead of being laid off.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Ottawa to unveil emergency aid for agri-food sector

The Trudeau government is expected to announce today significant, targeted financial support for farmers hit hard by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The announcement will come just as some farmers are making decisions about whether to plant crops and others are considering whether they need to cull their cattle, pigs and poultry because of the reduced capacity of meat processing plants, which have proven particularly vulnerable to the spread of the deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19.

The federal government has taken some small steps to cushion the blow to farmers but Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau has been promising for several weeks that more aid is coming.

The Canadian Federation of Agriculture has been warning that financial assistance is urgently needed to protect against food shortages in Canada.

Two weeks ago, the federation urged the government to make food security a top priority, second only to protecting the health of Canadians.

“It was a large step to take, and while CFA does not mean to cause panic about food insecurity, we felt like there was no other option as our sector is at a tipping point where the consequences of a lack of meaningful support from our federal government will impact our domestic food supply,” federation president Mary Robinson said in a statement issued on April 20.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Most Canadians comfortable with pace of easing restrictions: poll

A new poll suggests Canadians are in step with their federal and provincial governments as they begin to gently lift restrictions aimed at slowing the spread of COVID-19 this month.

People in most provinces taking steps to reopen were between 60 and 70 per cent supportive of the pace of those moves, while 16 to 30 per cent would like to see things slow down a little.

But in Alberta, which plans to allow certain retail stores, restaurants and daycare centres to reopen as early as May 14, people seem less comfortable with how quickly things are moving.

There, 50 per cent of respondents would like the province to reopen the economy more slowly.

The poll also suggests Canadians’ fear of contracting the novel coronavirus is lower than it was at the end of March, and they are now slightly less likely to follow public health advice to stay away from friends and family.

The poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies between May 1 and 3, surveyed 1,526 adult Canadians and 1,002 adult Americans randomly recruited from its online panel.

- The Canadian Press

2:20 a.m. EDT

Privacy rights group wants guidelines on contact tracing

Ottawa-based non-profit group Public Interest Advocacy Centre is asking Canada’s telecommunications regulator to disclose any contact-tracing partnerships involving Canada’s communications providers and give guidelines about how they should protect privacy rights.

PIAC says it wants to prevent private enterprises and public sector groups from eroding privacy rights unnecessarily in the name of public health.

A growing number of privacy rights advocates are raising concerns about the potential dangers of using smartphones, internet services and software to track people infected with COVID-19.

The group says the Telecommunications Act requires the CRTC to contribute to privacy protections, especially by actively monitoring and disclosing how the country’s communications services are involved with contact tracing efforts.

- The Canadian Press

