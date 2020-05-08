The latest coronavirus news: Jobless numbers test federal emergency aid

Open this photo in gallery Artist Patsy Van Roost, right, poses with actress Louise Latraverse and her banner "courage is ageless" on May 6, 2020, in Montreal. Van Roost is brightening up Montreal balconies and putting smiles on pandemic-weary passers-by with a litany of personalized messages on multicolored banners hung across the city. SEBASTIEN ST-JEAN/AFP/Getty Images

Open this photo in gallery A 'Closed' sign hangs in a store window in Ottawa, April 16, 2020. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Jobless numbers test federal emergency aid

The adequacy of federal emergency benefits to help Canadians weather the COVID-19 crisis is bound to come under scrutiny today as the country gets the first real glimpse of the economic devastation wrought by the pandemic.

Statistics Canada is to release the jobless numbers for April — the first full month in which the economy was virtually shut down while all but essential workers stayed home to prevent the spread of the deadly virus that causes COVID-19.

One million were thrown out of work in March — a record-breaking jobs loss that saw the unemployment rate shoot up 2.2 points to 7.8 per cent — and that was before the full force of the pandemic was felt in Canada.

Non-essential businesses only began to shut down in mid-March and are only now taking the tentative, first steps towards re-opening.

The Trudeau government has shovelled some $150 billion into benefits to help cushion the blow, including the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, a 75 per cent wage subsidy, commercial rent relief and a host of targeted measures to help particularly hard hit individuals and sectors, including students, farmers, artists and front-line essential workers.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to use today’s daily briefing on the pandemic responding to the calamitous jobless numbers and highlight all the ways the federal government has tried to help.

But the numbers are sure to provide fodder to opposition parties and other critics who’ve long contended that the various emergency aid programs fall short of what’s needed and have left some Canadians and businesses out in the cold.

The government has been trying to fill in the gaps with multiple adjustments to the eligibility criteria for the benefits and additional, targeted measures. Trudeau has promised more to financial support to come.

On Wednesday, Treasury Board President Jean-Yves Duclos did not rule out extending the $35-billion Canada Emergency Response Benefit beyond the initial four-months duration. He said 7.5 million Canadians have so far received financial support from the program, which provides $2,000 a month for up to four months for those who’ve lost their jobs due to the pandemic.

However, the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives has estimated that some 1.4 million unemployed Canadians are not receiving the benefit — either because they haven’t worked sufficient hours or earned sufficient income to qualify.

Duclos can expect to be grilled on that when he testifies later today before the House of Commons government operations committee.

Critics have also said owner-operators of small businesses, who pay themselves and family members out of dividends, can’t access the wage subsidy.

And many small- and medium-sized businesses have complained they’ve been unable to access interest-free loan programs.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Virtual parliamentary proceedings cause spike in injuries for interpreters

Virtual sittings of the House of Commons and parliamentary committees are causing headaches for interpreters — literally.

Coping with iffy audio quality, occasional feedback loops, new technology and MPs who speak too quickly has resulted in a steep increase in interpreters reporting workplace injuries, according to the union that represents some 70 accredited interpreters who translate English into French and vice versa.

Those injuries include acute acoustic shock, tinnitus, headaches, nausea, sleeplessness, mental fog and inability to concentrate.

Commons Speaker Anthony Rota has been doing his best to help by reminding MPs repeatedly to wear headsets, which provide better audio quality, and to speak more slowly.

Earlier in the week, interpreters and the union representing them, the Canadian Association of Professional Employees, appealed to MPs on the procedure and House affairs committee, which is studying ways to move to a fully virtual Parliament, to help minimize the problems.

CAPE president Greg Phillips told the committee that more injuries were reported by interpreters in April alone than were reported in all of 2019.

Virtual proceedings are more of strain on interpreters at the best of times, requiring them to work shorter shifts. That, combined with the steep increase in injuries, sick leave and requests for transfer to non-virtual assignments during the pandemic, has resulted in a shrinking pool of available interpreters, Phillips said.

“We are getting close to our worst-case scenario,” he said.

Due to technological challenges, the interpreters are not able to work from home but must come to Parliament Hill. But Phillips said about 40 of the 70 interpreters on staff are unable to come to work due to child care and other COVID-19-related issues.

- The Canadian Press

2:30 a.m. EDT

Migrant-workers advocates call for more farm inspections

Advocates for temporary foreign workers in Ontario’s agriculture sector say the provincial government should do more to protect them during the pandemic, which has seen COVID-19 outbreaks at several farms.

The advocacy group Justice for Migrant Workers is calling on the province to increase farm inspections, including of migrant workers’ cramped living quarters, and bolster cleaning practices.

Spokesperson Chris Ramsaroop says the recent outbreaks highlight how vulnerable migrant workers are during the pandemic.

He says the cramped barrack-style housing, which sees multiple workers sharing bedrooms, kitchen space and washrooms – contribute to the problem.

His group is also calling on all employers to use local hotels, student residences or other similar spaces to help workers practice physical distancing.

Approximately 20,000 migrant workers come to the Ontario each year to work on farms and in greenhouses – many from Mexico, the Caribbean and Guatemala.

- The Canadian Press

