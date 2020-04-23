The latest coronavirus news: New measures to mobilize scientists expected today

Latest headlines:

Saskatchewan to outline plan for ‘gradual’ restart to economy

Ottawa to announce new measures to mobilize scientists in COVID-19 fight

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

4:08 a.m. ET

New measures to boost COVID-19 research coming

OTTAWA - The federal government is expected to announce today new measures aimed at mobilizing the country’s scientists and researchers in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic.

Scientists around the globe are scrambling to come up with tests, treatments to lessen the severity of the disease and, ultimately, a vaccine to protect against the coronavirus that has killed almost 2,000 Canadians and almost 200,000 people worldwide.

Today’s measures bolster previous efforts by the Trudeau government to marshal Canada’s scientific community in the battle against COVID-19.

Story continues below advertisement

In mid-March, it committed $275 million for research, as part of the first emergency aid package.

That was supplemented later in the month with the creation of a new strategic innovation fund, which provided another $192 million to specific companies and research institutions working on the development of drugs and vaccines.

As well, the government has provided $52 million through national granting councils to almost 100 research teams across the country.

With several provinces beginning to talk cautiously about re-opening the economy, which has been virtually shut down since mid-March, the pressure is on to find reliable, rapid tests to determine who is infected with the virus and who has developed immunity to it.

Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe is poised to announce today a five-phase plan to re-open his province.

Public health experts say mass testing will be required to detect who is carrying the disease without showing symptoms, to prevent them spreading it to others and triggering a second surge in infections.

Canada is currently testing fewer than 20,000 people a day. Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Wednesday that 60,000 a day would be an initial target to aim for.

Story continues below advertisement

She also pointed out that reliable serology tests are needed to detect who has acquired an immune response to the virus. That will help determine who can safely return to work and when the population has developed “herd immunity.”

“Serologic testing offers the opportunity to get a handle on what the level of immunity may be in Canada,” Tam said.

“That’s definitely one of the key objectives. Our lab is working hard at validating the serologic tests that are being presented. Internationally we’re aware that some of them don’t work so we want to make sure the ones that we have actually are effective and can detect the antibody response in the Canadian population.” -Canadian Press

4:04 a.m. ET

Virtual commemoration planned for second anniversary of Toronto van attack

Mayor John Tory is set to deliver a statement on YouTube this morning and an online vigil is planned for tonight.

The city has asked mourners to follow physical distancing orders and avoid gathering or placing flowers and other items near the site of the attack.

Alek Minassian drove a rented van down a busy sidewalk on April 23, 2018, killing 10 people and injuring 16 others.

Story continues below advertisement

He told police he committed the attack for retribution against society after being shunned by women for years.

The judge overseeing the trial, which has been delayed due to the pandemic, says it will turn on Minassian’s state of mind — not whether he carried out the attack.

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.