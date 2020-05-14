The latest coronavirus news: Ontario to update reopening plan today; national parks to begin phased opening

Open this photo in gallery An operator at FCA's Brampton Assembly Plant installs a removable plexiglas partition in the engine compartment of a Dodge Challenger to help staff maintain social distancing in an undated photograph provided May 13, 2020. FCA/Reuters

Ontario to provide update on reopening plan for provincial economy

Premier Doug Ford is expected to provide more details today on the first stage of Ontario’s reopening plan.

Earlier this week, Ford teased “good news” would be coming, saying the people of the province have followed pandemic protocols.

He said the plan will include reopening more low-risk workplaces, seasonal businesses and essential services.

Stage 1 in the province’s reopening framework also includes allowing more people to gather at certain events such as funerals.

It would also permit hospitals to resume some non-urgent surgeries.

The province has extended its state of emergency to keep pandemic public health measures in place until June 2.

- The Canadian Press

7:30 a.m. EDT

Ottawa to announce gradual reopening of national parks, historic sites

Canada is slowly beginning to emerge from its COVID-19 cocoon, with the federal government poised to announce a gradual reopening of national parks and heritage sites, and more provinces taking the first halting steps toward a return to normal.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Environment Minister Jonathan Wilkinson are expected to announce today plans to begin a phased-in opening of federal parks and historic sites across the country.

Since the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 sent the country into lockdown in mid-March, all national parks and historic sites have been closed, with visitor services and all motor vehicle access suspended.

The gradual reopenings are to be accompanied by measures designed to ensure the safety of visitors and workers.

The plan involves some 38 parks and 171 historic sites, including lighthouses, forts, canals and monuments, that are administered by Parks Canada.

However, none of them are expected to be open in time for the coming long weekend.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery People line up at a Beer Store in Toronto on April 16, 2020. Colin N. Perkel/The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Toronto brewery asks consumers to bring back empties

A Toronto brewery is issuing a plea for consumers to bring back their empty bottles as the Beer Store says a growing number of its locations are accepting returns.

Steam Whistle Brewery says restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic have led to a decline in bottle returns, leaving it with a potential shortage just as sales are expected to ramp up for spring and summer.

Tim McLaughlin, the company’s vice-president of marketing, says there could be “rolling shortages” of Steam Whistle beer in the coming months unless it’s able to recover and reuse more empties.

He says the company used up an entire year’s worth of new bottles to make up for the lack of returns, and it’ll take months for a new order to be delivered.

Bottles returned to the Beer Store or the brewery itself, he says, can be back in use within days.

The Beer Store temporarily stopped accepting empty cans and bottles in March to adjust to the new health and safety measures imposed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but has since allowed returns to resume at most locations.

- The Canadian Press

12:50 a.m. EDT

Ottawa announces $2.3-million to combat COVID-19 outbreak in northern Saskatchewan

The federal government says it is contributing $2.3-million in funding to support a response plan in northern Saskatchewan dealing with a COVID-19 outbreak in the region.

Indigenous Services Canada says in a news release Wednesday night that the money will go to the North West Saskatchewan Pandemic Response Plan, which includes First Nation, Metis, municipal, provincial and federal officials.

The government of Saskatchewan says 149 out of the 186 active cases are in the northern part of the province.

It has said the virus was brought in via travel from an oilsands work camp in northern Alberta.

Indigenous Services Canada says the funds will be jointly administered and support ongoing community-based efforts, such as security checkpoints in affected communities, measures to address food security and the provision of homecare supplies.

The government agency says it will also work with affected communities to increase access to testing, enhanced surveillance and contact tracing.

-The Canadian Press

