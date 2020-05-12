The latest coronavirus news: Ottawa and Washington discuss cross-border traffic

Open this photo in gallery Teacher Janick Mille welcomed students at Ecole Marie Rose as elementary schools outside the greater Montreal area reopened May 11, 2020, in Saint Sauveur, Que. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Latest headlines:

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

4 a.m. EDT

Ottawa and Washington discuss cross-border traffic

Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland says Ottawa and Washington are working on plans to deal with an increase in cross-border traffic as states and provinces begin reopening.

There’s currently a Canada-U.S. ban on non-essential travel, which is set to expire next week.

British Columbia is allowing a partial reopening of its economy starting May 19, right after the Victoria Day long weekend.

Story continues below advertisement

The mayor of the provincial capital says the city wants to lend some support by spicing up the downtown core.

Victoria Mayor Lisa Helps said Monday the recipe for a successful restaurant recovery during the COVID-19 pandemic could involve adding outdoor patios, parking lots, sidewalks and even streets to allow for physical distancing.

Vancouver’s council is also preparing to debate the issue today.

Ontario, one of the provinces hardest hit by COVID-19, is expected to extend its state of emergency to June 2, as retail stores were allowed to partly reopen.

The provincial legislature will sit today, while also holding question period again.

-The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Being out in public is stressful in pandemic era, new survey suggests

As restrictions to prevent the spread of COVID-19 persist, a new survey suggests more than half of Canadians find it stressful to venture out in public.

Story continues below advertisement

In a web survey conducted by polling firm Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, 57 per cent of respondents said leaving their home for a public space caused anxiety.

While the figures were relatively consistent across the country, they reached a high of 64 per cent in Ontario and a low of 48 per cent in Alberta.

In comparison, 64 per cent of American respondents said they found it somewhat or very stressful to go out in public during the pandemic.

The survey was conducted May 8 to 11 among 1,526 Canadians and 1,004 Americans, 18 or older, who were randomly recruited from an online panel.

Since polls created from Internet panels are not random samples, however, the survey can’t be assigned a margin of error.

-The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

4 a.m. EDT

Archaic paper records submitted by fax hold up real-time COVID-19 data

Health research experts say the archaic way Canada records deaths means the country could be missing out on data important to addressing the COVID-19 crisis.

When someone dies in Canada, a doctor typically fills out a death certificate on paper and faxes it to the provincial body responsible for processing those statistics.

That means it can take several years to get verified data about the number of people who die in a given year.

Laura Rosella, an associate professor of public health at the University of Toronto, says the system is not set up for immediate feedback about mortality.

That makes it difficult to find out if there’s been an increase in the overall number of deaths since COVID-19 struck, and use the data to inform immediate actions.

Chief public health officer Dr. Theresa Tam says Canada had already been trying to improve the process for overdose deaths, and plans to try to use the same methods to get more timely access to COVID-19 data.

Story continues below advertisement

-The Canadian Press

2:30 a.m. EDT

Aid for food processors may be months away

Agriculture and Agri-Food Canada says it is still finalizing the details on who will qualify and the requirements for the $77.5-million Emergency Processing Fund intended to help food processors adapt to COVID-19 protocols, including gaining access to more protective equipment for workers.

The fund announced by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau last week is also supposed to help upgrade and reopen shuttered meat facilities that have had to close after becoming infected by COVID-19.

But processors may not be able to access the funding for months, with the department saying aid will be distributed no later than September 30th.

Meat-processing company Cargill has been forced to temporarily close two of its Canadian plants due to COVID-19 outbreaks.

The company says it has installed transparent shields between workers’ stations where possible, supplied protective gear, and put on shuttle buses modified for safety so workers don’t have to carpool.

Story continues below advertisement

-The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.