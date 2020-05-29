The latest coronavirus news: Ottawa provides more funds to help Indigenous communities cope with pandemic

The federal government is to spend millions more to help remote and rural Indigenous communities cope with the COVID-19 crisis.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today significant new funding for First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities, part of which is intended to help them bolster their public health response to the pandemic.

That could include measures such as hiring more health workers, building isolation facilities or purchasing medical supplies and equipment.

Another part of the funding is to help residents in these remote communities pay for the pandemic-induced increase in their cost of living.

And a third part is to help communities build women’s shelters amid reports that domestic violence has spiked as families have been forced to isolate themselves to curb the spread of the deadly virus that causes COVID-19.

The new funding is on top of the $305-million Indigenous Community Support Fund, which the federal government created in March to help First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities prepare for and cope with the pandemic.

-The Canadian Press

6 a.m. EDT

B.C. to reopen some playgrounds and outdoor recreation

Some outdoor recreation facilities and playgrounds are reopening across the Lower Mainland, with physical distancing and other measures in place to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The Vancouver Park Board says it will begin opening skate parks today, while sports fields, playgrounds, basketball and volleyball courts will open in a phased approach wrapping up on Monday.

The Tri-Cities of Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam and Port Moody, as well as Delta and New Westminster, have also said many playgrounds are set to reopen Monday.

Provincial Health Officer Doctor Bonnie Henry says playgrounds are important for children, but the reopening has to be done with small numbers of people, physical distancing and adequate cleaning.

-The Canadian Press, CHNL

6 a.m. EDT

Alberta preschools permitted to reopen

Alberta’s children’s services minister says preschools in the province can reopen Monday if they follow certain guidelines.

Rebecca Schulz says the government has been working with the chief medical officer on how it will work.

She says there are about 12,000 kids across the province enrolled in licensed preschool programs.

Schulz says because most preschools have morning and afternoon groups, it will give staff time in between to properly sanitize facilities.

-The Canadian Press

