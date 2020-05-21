The latest coronavirus news: Ottawa to announce funding for off-reserve Indigenous People

Open this photo in gallery In this 2016 file photo, an eagle feather is held up during a rally on Parliament Hill in Ottawa. Adrian Wyld/The Canadian Press

The federal government is to provide more financial support to help off-reserve Indigenous People weather the COVID-19 pandemic.

The additional funding expected today comes amid criticism that the Trudeau government has largely ignored the plight of thousands of Indigenous people who live off-reserve and in urban centres.

Many of them were already among Canada’s most vulnerable before the pandemic hit in mid-March — struggling with poverty, homelessness, food insecurity and mental health and addiction issues.

The Congress of Aboriginal People, which represents some 90,000 off-reserve and non-status Indigenous people, has gone to court over what it says is the “inadequate and discriminatory” funding it has received compared to other Indigenous groups.

In mid-March, the government created the $305-million Indigenous Community Support Fund, most of which went to organizations representing First Nations, Inuit and Metis communities to help them prepare for and cope with the pandemic.

Only $15 million of that was allotted for off-reserve organizations, even though they serve more than half of Canada’s Indigenous population, and of that, CAP, which is seeking $16 million, received just $250,000.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Method Man of Wu-Tang Clan performs during KAABOO 2019 in San Diego, Calif. Amy Harris/The Associated Press

4:15 a.m. EDT

New York rappers raise money for Ottawa charities

The Wu-Tang Clan is raising money to help three Ottawa charities “Triumph” over COVID-19.

The New York City-based rap collective announced its official partnership with the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario, the Ottawa Food Bank and the Ottawa Mission shelter this morning.

The group is selling T-shirts, hand sanitizer, and meals through their online 36 Chambers store, with proceeds from all three items going to the charities.

The Wu-Tang Clan began supporting the Ottawa Food Bank on April 2, after they were tagged in a tweet by Adam Miron, a local businessman.

The group replied to Miron’s tweet saying they had contributed to the Food Bank and encouraging others to join them.

The rap group says that led to an additional $280,000 being donated within the next 48 hours.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada's Chief Public Health Officer, takes part in a press conference on Parliament Hill on Wednesday, May 20, 2020. Sean Kilpatrick/The Canadian Press

4:15 a.m. EDT

Face masks are dangerous, problematic for some people, Tam says

In recommending people wear masks in public to prevent the spread of COVID-19, national chief public health officer Theresa Tam has also warned against judging those who can’t wear them.

“Be very aware of those with different types of cognitive, intellectual disabilities, those who are hearing impaired and others,” Dr. Tam said.

“Don’t assume that someone who isn’t wearing a mask or is wearing something different doesn’t have an actual reason for it.”

Asthma Canada president and CEO Vanessa Foran said simply wearing a mask could create risk of an asthma attack.

She said if a mask inhibits the ability of someone to breathe in any way, they recommend not wearing one.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Pandemic highlights need for more public toilets, experts say

The COVID-19 pandemic is highlighting the need for more public toilets in communities across Canada, particularly as softening restrictions encourage people to spend more time outside their homes, advocates and experts say.

The health crisis is drawing broader attention to an issue that has long been a barrier for racialized, trans and disabled people, as well those dealing with homelessness or poverty, the experts say.

Scarce access to washrooms was recently raised as a hurdle for essential workers, such as transit and truck drivers who could no longer rely on coffee shops and other businesses once those were ordered closed.

Some Canadian cities, including Toronto and Ottawa, have installed temporary portable washrooms and handwashing stations to help offset the closure of commercial and civic spaces.

- The Canadian Press

