The latest coronavirus news: Ottawa to extend wage subsidy, financial aid for medical researchers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today an extension to the federal government’s 75-per-cent emergency wage subsidy — just as businesses across the country are taking the first cautious steps towards reopening after a two-month, pandemic-induced shutdown.

The $73-billion wage subsidy program was initially slated to run until June 6.

Trudeau last week said it would be extended and today he’ll reveal for how long. The extension is expected to be for at least an extra month.

Story continues below advertisement

Under the program, the federal government is currently picking up the tab for 75 per cent of an eligible company’s payroll — up to a maximum of $847 per week per employee — from March 15 to June 6.

Eligible companies are those that saw revenues drop by 15 per cent in March or 30 per cent in April and May.

The government has billed the subsidy as the largest economic program since the Second World War, with the cost pegged at $73-billion.

But so far, it has paid out only $3.4-billion for some 1.7 million workers.

However, the government sees the wage subsidy as crucial to the country’s economic recovery and is hoping that more companies will take advantage of it as they rehire employees laid off when the country shut down in mid-March to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

That, in turn, would decrease reliance on the $35-billion Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is paying $2,000 a month to Canadians who have been thrown out of work or seen their incomes nosedive due to the pandemic.

More than 7.5 million Canadians have received CERB payments so far — almost double the anticipated number of recipients.

Story continues below advertisement

The government is widely expected to eventually phase out the CERB to prevent it becoming a disincentive to work as the economy restarts.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Ottawa aid package aims to prevent researcher layoffs

Ottawa is expected today to announce financial support to prevent the threatened layoffs of up to 15,000 researchers at hospital-based research institutes who, due to a technicality, don’t qualify for the wage subsidy.

Research unrelated to the deadly coronavirus that causes COVID-19 was halted in mid-March, including clinical trials and research into cancer, stroke and other diseases. Hospital-based institutes have warned that much of the funding they rely on to pay for that research — including charitable donations, contributions from foundations and clinical trial contracts with pharmaceutical companies — has evaporated.

Without financial support from the government, they’ve warned that they’ll have to begin laying off thousands of researchers by the end of this week.

Trudeau promised earlier this week to personally look into the matter.

Story continues below advertisement

- The Canadian Press

More headlines:

What is the reopening plan in my province? A guide

4 a.m. EDT

Group seeks federal funding as part of a national grief strategy

Concerns about the long-term impact of grief during the pandemic are shared by psychiatrists, psychologists, social workers and researchers who have formed the Canadian Grief Alliance, which wants federal funding as part of a national grief strategy. The group was convened recently by the Canadian Virtual Hospice, which provides support through resources such as MyGrief.ca and KidsGrief.ca.

The alliance wants $100 million to expand existing community services over the next three years, including for health-care workers and first responders suffering grief-related trauma, as well as a public awareness campaign on healthy coping strategies. It’s also asking for $10 million for research into a better response to long-term grief.

Health Canada, which received the request, said in a statement that the government’s recent rollout of the Wellness Together Canada portal can be used to help Canadians work through grief over the loss of a loved one.

The department says it’s providing $2 million over two years to allow the Canadian Virtual Hospital to expand its existing web-based resources to meet the needs of underserved communities including francophones, the LGBTQ2 community and families caring for a dying child.

Shelly Core, executive director of Canadian Virtual Hospice, said she is in discussions with Health Canada to include the group’s two online services — MyGrief.ca and KidsGrief.ca — in the federal portal.

Story continues below advertisement

She said funding for the modules will end next year and they are unrelated to the huge need stemming from the pandemic and do not meet the needs of people who are desperate for the human connection with a counsellor or grief therapist.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery A worker pushes a trolley of flowers at Sheridan Nurseries on the first day that garden centres re-opened in Ontario in Toronto, May 8, 2020. CHRIS HELGREN/Reuters

4 a.m. EDT

From doughnuts to plants, queues forming for non-essential items

Long lines of people waiting to get into big-box and grocery stores were an early phenomenon of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Another type of queue has emerged and it’s not for toilet paper.

Cars lined up for doughnuts and, more recently, for ice cream and burgers at drive-thrus have backed up traffic at various locales in Canada.

James Danckert, a University of Waterloo psychology professor who specializes in boredom, says long lines for non-essential items may be born out of people’s desire to wrest back part of their pre-pandemic lives.

Story continues below advertisement

“The pain of lining up is something that you’re willing to undergo because you get the freedom to do the thing you haven’t been able to do for eight weeks,” Danckert said.

“The routines in our daily life before all this happened at least had some variety to them.”

Want to know if there’s a lengthy lineup — human or automobile — before you go to the store? There’s an app for that.

Mike Kolb of Aurora, Ont., whipped up a web-based app after seeing shoppers waiting outside a Costco at 7 a.m. in April.

The crowd-sourced Lineups.live relies on people inputting the length of a line or the amount of time they wait in real time — not waiting until they get home to do it.

“There are a couple hundred people every day ... that are actually entering data,” Kolb said.

Story continues below advertisement

Kolb said he’s had 410,000 visits in four weeks. Wait times at big-box, grocery, convenience and liquor stores have been the most sought-after information.

“It went viral across Toronto and then across Canada,” Kolb said. “I’ve put in a few enhancements, but I don’t know how long lineups are going to last.

“If lineups are going to be a thing of the future, then I will upgrade it.”

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Residents of Pinecrest Nursing Home who died in its COVID-19 outbreak. Handout

3:30 a.m. EDT

Bobcaygeon care-home outbreak ends

The COVID-19 outbreak at Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon is officially over.

The long-term care home says none of its residents have had symptoms of the virus in more than two weeks.

The 65-bed facility was hit hard by the novel coronavirus.

Twenty-nine of its residents died of the illness.

- The Canadian Press

2:30 a.m. EDT

Nova Scotia cuts school year short

Nova Scotia’s education minister says the province’s decision to cut the school year short is aimed at alleviating the pressure on stressed-out parents.

Zach Churchill says some parents and guardians have enjoyed the at-home learning program offered by his department — but there’s been plenty of griping as well.

He says a lot of parents have been struggling to juggle work and personal lives while supporting their children as students.

Meanwhile, the minister says the province is working toward opening daycare centres next month, saying their operation is key to getting the province’s economy up and running again.

- The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.