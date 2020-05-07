The latest coronavirus news: Ottawa’s plan to top up essential workers’ pay

Latest headlines:

When will my province re-open? A guide

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

Are face masks really necessary out in public? What you need to know

4 a.m. EDT

Feds to unveil agreements with provinces to top up essential workers’ pay

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is expected to announce today cost-sharing agreements with a number of provinces to top up the wages of essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Those agreements are expected to involve a transfer of federal funds to the provinces, each of which will be able to decide for itself which essential workers most need a pay boost.

The flexible agreements are intended to allow provinces to tailor the program to suit their different needs.

Story continues below advertisement

However, it was the continuing tragedy in long-term care homes — residents of which account for more than 60 per cent of Canada’s some 4,200 deaths so far — that first prompted Trudeau several weeks ago to offer federal assistance to boost wages.

Specifically, he proposed a pay boost for personal support workers and other front-line health workers in long-term care facilities who earn less than $2,500 per month.

The crisis in long-term care has been blamed, at least in part, on the fact that health and personal care workers in those facilities are typically poorly paid and have had to work in multiple homes to make ends meet, thereby spreading the deadly virus that causes COVID-19 among the most vulnerable population.

Part of the objective in proposing a federal wage top-up was to encourage more essential workers to stay on the job, even at the risk of their own lives, and to compensate them for recent orders in some provinces banning them from working in multiple facilities.

As more workers in long-term care homes have fallen ill, many facilities have been struggling to provide basic care for residents. Both Quebec and Ontario, where the problem is most acute, have requested help from the military.

Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan and government House leader Pablo Rodriguez are to hold a briefing this morning, updating the number of armed forces personnel who are now helping out in long-term care homes in the two provinces.

Quebec moved to top up essential workers’ pay even before Trudeau’s offer, announcing a $4-per-hour pay hike for workers in private long-term care homes, as well as a $24.28 per hour salary to attract new workers to fill in as attendants at the facilities.

Story continues below advertisement

Since then, several provinces, including Ontario, British Columbia and Saskatchewan, have followed suit with similar programs. Federal cost-sharing agreements with those and other provinces are expected to be unveiled today.

Ontario, with financial support from Ottawa, has announced a $4-per-hour increase for front-line workers at long-term care homes, retirement homes, emergency shelters, supportive housing, group homes, correctional institutions and youth justice facilities, as well as for those providing home and community care and some hospital staff.

As well, Ontario’s front-line employees who work more than 100 hours a month will receive bonus payments of $250 per month for four months.

Saskatchewan, with $53-million in federal support, has announced a temporary wage supplement of $400 per month for those who work with seniors, in group homes and in child care.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Ontario wineries struggling to find way forward

Every few days Nicolette Novak is paralyzed with worry about how to keep her winery going during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Story continues below advertisement

Novak is the owner of Good Earth Food and Wine Co., a small winery in Beamsville, Ont., that includes a bistro and offers cooking classes on site. But, like most wineries in the province, government restrictions designed to limit the spread of the novel coronavirus have virtually crippled all aspects of Good Earth’s business.

The winemaking business sits at an intersection of agriculture, retail, wholesale, exporting, and hospitality sectors, which makes it particularly vulnerable during Ontario’s ongoing state of emergency.

Novak has had to cancel all of her cooking classes and the restaurant’s business has dropped off sharply. Although curbside pickup is permitted under Ontario’s restrictions, by their very nature wineries are in sparsely populated rural area where there are few people around to order takeout.

Novak says the wholesale side of the winery business has also been affected, since restaurants aren’t going through cases of wine as quickly as they once did.

Paul Bosc Jr., the proprietor of Chateau des Charmes Winery in Niagara-on-the-Lake, Ont., says his revenue streams have dried up in large part because he hasn’t received an exporting or duty free order in months. His agricultural costs, however, have remained constant.

“Mother Nature doesn’t pause for pandemics,” said Bosc. “We’re trying to fund a farm operation, 250 acres of vineyards, four different sites, as if it was business as usual.

Story continues below advertisement

Dan Sullivan, winemaker and proprietor of Rosehall Run Winery in Wellington, Ont., has actually had to spend more on the production side of his business as he elected to have prefabricated housing shipped in from Manitoba so that his seasonal workers had a place to live while remaining physically distant from each other.

Most of the 180 wineries in Ontario are family-run operations with fewer than 20 employees.

Although interest-free loans and government benefits for small businesses have helped, many winemakers would like to be reopened along with other seasonal businesses like garden centres or golf courses. They also hope that Ontario wine drinkers will make more of an effort to shop locally.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Demographic data on COVID-19 deaths needed, advocates say

The Public Health Agency of Canada is still looking into the possibility of collecting more demographic data related to COVID-19.

Officials in the U.S. report the virus is disproportionately affecting black communities.

Story continues below advertisement

Advocates in Canada say the same situation is likely playing out here on a smaller scale, but the government isn’t collecting the data to understand who is most at risk.

Currently, Canada gathers only basic data about people who test positive for the disease, including age and gender.

Paul Bailey, president of the Black Health Alliance, notes black Canadians are more likely to have poor health outcomes related to several chronic diseases, and be impacted by socio-economic factors like poor access to food, housing, and employment than the general population.

He says Canada would be better equipped to respond and help the people most at risk if they had detailed data.

- The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.