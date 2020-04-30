The latest coronavirus news: Parliamentary budget officer weighs costliest federal emergency aid programs

Open this photo in gallery A woman wearing a mask walks past a mural during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

Latest headlines:

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

8 a.m. EDT

More than half of companies see sales drop at least 20 per cent: StatCan

Almost one-third of businesses could stay open if physical distancing rules remain in place for six months, but nearly as many suggest they won’t survive that long, according to survey results from Statistics Canada that provide a window into the financial strain of anti-pandemic rules on companies large and small.

Those restrictions have hit companies hard, with nearly one-third of respondents saying their revenues have plummeted by 40 per cent as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A further one-fifth of businesses reported a revenue drop of between 20 per cent and 40 per cent, suggesting that more than half of Canadian companies have watched sales drop significantly since the crisis began in March.

Story continues below advertisement

The sharp decline in businesses’ revenues has led to widespread layoffs and furloughs, with the crowd-sourced survey results from more than 12,600 companies — some with only or two employees, others with more than 500 — suggesting nearly one in five businesses have laid off 80 per cent or more of their workers. The results are from an online survey this month done in tandem with the Canadian Chamber of Commerce. Statistics Canada said the study cannot be applied to the overall Canadian economy because the voluntary survey does not represent a random sample.

The chamber’s chief economist, Trevin Stratton, said the responses suggest thousands of businesses are at risk of closing permanently as restrictions extend and support programs leave gaps.

- The Canadian Press

8 a.m. EDT

Farm groups oppose New Brunswick’s new foreign-worker restrictions

Farm groups in New Brunswick say a new restriction on temporary foreign workers couldn’t have come at a worse time and will have a major impact on food production in the province.

Premier Blaine Higgs imposed the restriction Tuesday, saying provincial borders need to remain closed with so many serious outbreaks of COVID-19 in surrounding jurisdictions.

“For now it is too risky to allow a greater number of people to enter the province,” Higgs said.

This restriction does not affect the status of about 1,500 temporary foreign workers currently in the province.

Story continues below advertisement

Rebeka Frazer Chiasson, president of the National Farmers Union in New Brunswick, said the skilled labour is not easily replaced, and many farmers will reduce their risk by limiting the amount they plant. She said the decision came as a surprise, with no explanation from government.

- The Canadian Press

4:15 a.m. EDT

Parliamentary budget officer weighs costliest federal emergency aid programs

Canadians will get an update today on two of the costliest emergency aid programs the federal government has initiated to help them weather the COVID-19 crisis.

The parliamentary budget officer is scheduled to post a costing note on the 75 per cent wage subsidy — a program the government expects to cost $73 billion and which it has called the largest economic policy in Canada since the Second World War.

Yves Giroux is also expected to post a costing note on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, which is providing $2,000 a month for four months to Canadians forced out of work due to the pandemic.

The government has estimated the cost of that program at $35 billion, but has expanded the eligibility criteria several times to add those initially left out, including workers earning up to $1,000 per month, seasonal workers and those who have exhausted their regular employment insurance benefits.

Story continues below advertisement

In total, the federal government has so far poured $145 billion into emergency aid and Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has promised more to come, including for seniors.

He is not expected to announce any new funding today, however. His daily briefing on the pandemic is likely to be overtaken by questions about another tragedy — the crash of a Royal Canadian Air Force’s Cyclone helicopter into the Mediterranean Sea late Wednesday.

- The Canadian Press

3:30 a.m. EDT

Toronto city council to hold first virtual meeting

Toronto city council is holding a special meeting online this morning due to restrictions on public gatherings during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Councillors will use an online video conferencing platform while the public can watch a livestream of the meeting.

It’s the first time councillors of Canada’s most populous city will meet virtually.

Story continues below advertisement

Mayor John Tory’s report on the COVID-19 emergency response is among the items on the agenda.

- The Canadian Press

3:30 a.m. EDT

Toronto Zoo announces wage reductions

The Toronto Zoo and its union have reached an agreement on a temporary reduction in wages and hours for all permanent staff to avoid further layoffs.

The agreement takes effect on Saturday and is in place until June 6th, when it will be re-evaluated.

Ticket sales are a critical part of the zoo’s revenues, and it’s been closed to the public since March 13th due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

- The Canadian Press

Story continues below advertisement

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.