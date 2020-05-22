The latest coronavirus news: Provinces seek details on Trudeau’s offer to help with testing

Open this photo in gallery A man talks to a healthcare worker at a mobile COVID-19 testing clinic, Tuesday, May 19, 2020, in Montreal. Ryan Remiorz/The Canadian Press

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be under pressure today to detail how the federal government will help provinces massively scale up testing for COVID-19 as the country slowly begins to come back to life.

Trudeau reiterated Thursday evening his offer of federal help on testing and contact tracing during his weekly conference call with premiers — repeating an offer he first made a week ago and which the Prime Minister’s Office says was well received.

Yet despite that offer, the provinces and territories combined are testing fewer than 30,000 Canadians every day — less than half the available testing capacity that chief public health officer Theresa Tam has said should be the target.

The lack of testing is particularly problematic in the two largest provinces, which account for some 80 per cent of the COVID-19 cases across the country.

Ontario has fallen far short of its goal of 16,000 tests per day, with the province completing 10,506 tests on Tuesday.

In Quebec, home to more than half Canada’s COVID-19 deaths, 9,582 tests were completed on Monday, according to the latest figures.

What is the reopening plan in my province? A guide

4 a.m. EDT

N.B. to move to next phase of recovery plan today

New Brunswick is set to move to the next phase of its COVID-19 recovery plan today.

The so-called “yellow phase” means barbers and hair stylists can reopen, as well as churches and fitness facilities.

Dental care, massage therapists, chiropractors and other “close contact” businesses and services will also be allowed to open.

The new phase will also allow family and friends to form social “bubbles,” and up to 50 people to gather with physical distancing.

The move comes a day after the province reported its first new case of COVID-19 in almost two weeks.

But the provincial total is just 121, and 120 of them have recovered.

4 a.m. EDT

Testing wastewater could give early warning of second COVID-19 wave

Researchers in Canada say the best early warning system for a second wave of COVID-19 could be right beneath our feet — in the sewers.

Several other countries have taken to testing wastewater for signs of the novel coronavirus as an indication of flare-ups in their communities.

Now researchers are beginning to look at the option in Canada.

Given that some people can pass the virus on without even knowing they have it, health officials say testing large portions of the population will be key for detecting and quashing any new community spread of COVID-19.

Canada has struggled to keep up with the volume of tests needed to do that.

Mike McKay with the Great Lakes Institute for Environmental Research says scientists across the country are now testing wastewater to see if it could be a viable way to alert public health officials to new outbreaks.

3 a.m. EDT

Another resident dies at Northwood long-term care facility in Nova Scotia

There are now 52 COVID-19 deaths at the Northwood long-term care facility in Nova Scotia.

Health officials say another resident died yesterday at the site of the province’s worst outbreak of the virus.

Outside of Northwood, there have been six deaths across the province.

The total number of cases in the province is now 1,046.

