The latest coronavirus news: Second World War veteran walks laps for children’s charity

7:30 a.m. EDT

Ontario residents bracing for mental health crisis triggered by COVID-19, poll suggests

A new poll from one of Canada’s leading mental health organizations says Ontario residents are bracing for a mental health crisis triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The survey from the Ontario division of the Canadian Mental Health Association is the first in a series of three questionnaires meant to gauge the impact the outbreak and its various ripple effects will have on the way Ontario residents feel and behave.

The majority of the 1,001 respondents to the online poll conducted by Pollara say they fear the effects COVID-19 will have on the national economy, the future for both older and younger generations, personal finances and the well-being of friends and family.

The survey found 53 per cent of participants worry about their own mental health as a result of the pandemic, while 67 per cent say they’re concerned about the toll on their loved ones.

The survey also found 23 per cent of respondents admit to increasing their use of substances such as alcohol, cannabis and tobacco.

CMHA Ontario says the survey’s findings all point to a looming serge in demand for mental health supports that the province’s existing systems simply aren’t equipped to handle.

- The Canadian Press

6:30 a.m. EDT

Second World War veteran walks laps for children’s charity

A 101-year-old Second World War veteran has raised more than $115,000 for a children’s charity by walking laps in the courtyard of his Oak Bay retirement home.

John Hillman completed 101 laps at his retirement home and the money he raised will go to Save the Children Canada’s emergency fund.

Hillman’s daughter, Lynn McDiarmid, says her father was inspired by the efforts of Captain Tom Moore, a 100-year-old veteran who raised $55-million for Great Britain’s National Health Service by walking 100 laps of his garden.

His daughter says Hillman’s walking fundraiser became so popular that staff at Carlton House in Oak Bay where the veteran lives created a process for handling his numerous media requests.

- The Canadian Press

6:30 a.m. EDT

Sports Hall of Fame ceremony postponed

The 2020 inductees into Victoria’s Sports Hall of Fame will have to wait until next year for the official ceremony.

The class of 2020 hall of fame ceremony scheduled for this October will now be held in the fall of 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Former Olympic hurdler Bob McLaren of Victoria, who will be named to the hall of fame, says when he competed in the 1968 summer games in Mexico City the world was in the grip of the Hong Kong flu pandemic that killed one million people.

McLaren says he recalls 1968 as a tumultuous year that went beyond the pandemic and included the assassinations of Robert Kennedy and Martin Luther King, the so-called black power protests at the Mexico City games and the election of Pierre Trudeau as prime minister.

- The Canadian Press

6:30 a.m. EDT

B.C. restaurants will struggle to reopen

A Restaurants Canada vice president says many B-C restaurants may not have enough cash to successfully reopen their doors when COVID-19 restrictions lift.

Mark Von Schellwitz, Restaurants Canada’s Western Canada V-P, says a survey of restaurant owners finds up to 70 per cent are concerned about their ability to reopen or survive the coming months if they manage to open their doors.

B-C restaurants have been only able to provide take out and delivery services after the physical distancing restrictions were introduced.

B-C is expected to ease restrictions in the coming days that could see restaurants reopen beyond take out service but physical distancing will still be in place as will limits on gatherings at 50 people or less.

- The Canadian Press

