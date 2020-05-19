 Skip to main content
The latest coronavirus news: Some businesses take first, cautious steps to reopening

Staff & Wires
Open this photo in gallery

Golfers tap their clubs together instead of high-fiving after a putt at the Marshes Golf Club in Ottawa, on the first day of golfing in Ontario as the province begins to ease restrictions during the COVID-19 pandemic, on Saturday, May 16, 2020.

Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Businesses in some provinces begin reopening today as the government eases restrictions aimed at curbing the COVID-19 pandemic.

While a number of them spent the long weekend preparing for the reopening, some businesses say they’re still trying to figure out the new guidelines.

Ontario and British Columbia have given the go-ahead to certain retail stores to open their doors today as the provinces take the first step in their reopening plans.

B.C.’s provincial health officer, Dr. Bonnie Henry, is asking both customers and busineses to take it slow.

The May long weekend, which is usually a start to summer, was dampened after a Snowbird plane crashed in British Columbia on Sunday while on a cross-country tour meant to impart hope during the pandemic.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau is scheduled to hold his first news conference since the crash today at 11 a.m. ET at Rideau Cottage.

- The Canadian Press

Bill Pratt hasn’t paid some $70,000 in rent for his restaurants in Atlantic Canada since April after having to shutter operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic and experiencing a “critical” sales drop.

“There’s no way I can make it,” said Pratt, the CEO of Chef Inspired Group of Restaurants and Food Trucks. “I can’t pay 100 per cent rent with no income.”

When the federal government announced a new measure aimed at reducing rent for small businesses by three quarters, it sparked hope of survival among restaurateurs like Pratt. However, without buy-in from landlords — some of whom have decided to take a wait-and-see approach due to what they say is a lack of clarity — the program will fail to provide relief to those who need it most.

The Canada Emergency Commercial Rent Assistance program will allow landlords to apply for government funds to cover half of rent payments for small businesses, up to $50,000 a month, with tenants paying 25 per cent. Landlords would forfeit the remaining 25 per cent.

Some landlords, including big real estate trusts like RioCan, have said they’d be open to considering the program. But RioCan and others in the industry say there’s still too little detail to decide yet.

- The Canadian Press

Our Morning Update and Evening Update newsletters are written by Globe editors, giving you a concise summary of the day’s most important headlines. Sign up today.

