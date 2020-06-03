The latest coronavirus news: Trudeau positions Canada as champion of co-ordinated global recovery plan

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will continue today to make the case for a co-ordinated global response to cushion the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on the world’s poorest countries.

He’ll be among the leaders and heads of state to deliver remarks during a virtual summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean, and Pacific States (OACPS).

Among other things, he is expected to promise that Canada will partner with developing countries, which stand to be the hardest hit by the pandemic, and help to rally the world behind measures like debt relief to help them survive the crisis.

That is similar to the message Trudeau delivered last week while co-hosting a major United Nations summit, alongside UN secretary general Antonio Guterres and Jamaican Prime Minister Andrew Holness.

Without a global co-ordinated recovery plan, the UN estimates the pandemic could slash nearly US$8.5 trillion from the world economy over the next two years, forcing 34.3 million people into extreme poverty this year and potentially 130 million more over the course of the decade.

While no country has escaped the economic ravages of the deadly novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19, developing countries, already in debt distress before the pandemic, cannot afford the kinds of emergency benefits and economic stimulus measures undertaken in wealthy, industrialized countries like Canada.

- The Canadian Press

6 a.m. EDT

Millions of respiratory masks B.C. purchased from a Chinese manufacturer have been given stamps of approval by separate labs, making them available for health workers fighting the COVID-19 pandemic.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says tests show the respirators exceed Health Canada requirements and they’re the equivalent of the sought-after N-95 masks made by 3M.

He says B.C. now has a stockpile of three million masks, putting the province in a good position to resume elective surgeries and prepare for a possible second wave of the virus.

B.C. reported four new cases of COVID-19 and no additional deaths yesterday.

-The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Groups say Ontario emergency orders to fight pandemic violate privacy

Advocates and legal experts are raising concerns about potential privacy violations in the emergency orders the Ontario government has implemented to help fight the COVID-19 pandemic.

The orders, which are currently in place until June 9 but will likely be extended further, allow first responders to access personal health details of residents who have tested positive for COVID-19.

The Progressive Conservative government says police, firefighters and paramedics need access to such information in order to protect themselves from contracting the virus while doing their jobs in the community.

But a group of advocates and public health workers say the orders are too broad and represent a significant privacy infringement.

They say first responders could make use of such data to target racialized and other marginalized communities.

They’re calling for the Ontario government to either cut off access to such data or build a firm “sunset clause” into the orders to ensure the information can’t be accessed in the future.

-The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Federal aid for care home systems needed ahead of second wave, advocates say

The Ontario Long Term Care Association says the federal government must do more to help provinces prepare nursing and retirement homes for the next wave of COVID-19.

Its CEO Donna Duncan is calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to quickly negotiate an agreement with provincial governments to deliver funds to help long-term care systems get ready as soon as possible.

Duncan says the military members deployed to care homes in Quebec and Ontario are not a long-term solution and that hundreds more workers will need to be hired as care homes prepare for another wave of infections.

She says that will take speed, creativity and cash — to pay them and provide the protective equipment, testing and policies to make them feel safe enough to go to work.

Duncan says there also needs to be immediate infrastructure funding and agreements to find alternative spaces so homes don’t have to place more than two residents in one room.

More than 4,000 long-term care residents died of COVID-19 in Ontario and Quebec alone and Duncan says Ontario homes that had three or four patients in a single room were hit hardest by outbreaks of the novel coronavirus.

-The Canadian Press

