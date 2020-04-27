The latest coronavirus news: Wage subsidy program for businesses opening for applications today

Latest headlines:

It took a pandemic: Why systemic deficiencies in long-term care facilities pose such a danger to our seniors

Immunity passports and herd infection ‘just not safe’ ways to reopen society, health officials warn

Second Alberta meat plant hit hard by coronavirus outbreak

Proposed class-action lawsuit filed against owner of several Ontario seniors’ homes

Italy reveals cautious reopening schedule as deaths and new coronavirus cases drop

How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide? The latest maps and charts

4 a.m. EDT

Wage subsidy program for businesses opening for applications today

Some key developments are coming this week in the country’s relentless struggle with the COVID-19 pandemic.

They begin today with businesses being allowed to apply for the federal government’s $73-billion wage subsidy program.

Companies that qualify will get a subsidy worth 75 per cent of each employee’s wages, up to $847 per week, retroactive from March 15 to June 6. And for those organizations that can, the government is asking employers to fill in the remaining quarter.

First payments are expected to arrive by the end of next week.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be talking about that, as well as some other coming initiatives, today at his daily coronavirus briefing.

Later this week, Quebec and Ontario, which account for the vast majority of Canada’s COVID-19 cases, are expected to unveil frameworks for reopening their locked down economies.

Saskatchewan, Prince Edward Island and New Brunswick have already announced tentative timelines for a return to some semblance of normality.

Despite evidence of some flattening COVID-19 curves, both politicians and public health officials are stressing the need for a cautious, go slow approach to guard against a surge of second wave infections.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has also said that none of the recovery plans hinge on people being immune to catching COVID-19 twice.

Yesterday the country reported more than 1,200 new cases of COVID-19 and at least 95 additional deaths.

The national toll to date stands at 46,895 confirmed cases, including 2,560 deaths and 17,334 cases resolved.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Crisis lines face volunteer, cash crunch even as COVID-19 drives surge in calls

Despite a surge in demand due to COVID-19, many distress centres across Canada are dangerously close to folding thanks to major declines in both volunteers and revenue.

Stephanie MacKendrick, CEO of Crisis Services Canada, which runs the only national suicide-specific helpline in Canada, says community distress centres across the country have seen 30 to 50 per cent more crisis calls since the pandemic began.

Yet they have also seen fewer volunteers, with some reporting a loss of up to 90 per cent.

While centres have started turning to paid staff to make up the difference, their cash flows have also been hit hard as their main sources of revenue — training and workshops — have dried up overnight due to the pandemic.

MacKendrick calls this the “perfect storm” for these centres, with many now struggling to stay afloat.

MacKendrick says that is why her organization has asked Ottawa to provide $15 million in emergency funding to keep distress centres from having to close their doors.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Lawyers and advocates ponder the future of the jury system

The president of the Canadian Council of Criminal Defence Lawyers is worried the justice system will try to delay jury trials as it deals with COVID-19 at the expense of the rights of those accused of a crime.

Bill Trudell said a number of provinces, including Ontario and Saskatchewan, are postponing jury trials in order to deal with a growing backlog of cases after COVID-19.

“I think a lot of people might say, ‘Hey, let’s go judge alone because it’s more efficient and more expeditious and expedient,’ and that’s a terrible way of looking at it.”

Trudell said he’s worried there will be more pressure as courts start to make plans for the future.

Alberta’s top trial judge said the court has suggested to both the prosecution and defence that there may be ways to consider having a trial before a judge alone instead of a jury to reduce stress on the system.

“In these difficult times ... I’m hopeful that consideration would be given by the bar to bringing down the number of jury trials we have,” said Mary Moreau, the Chief Justice of Alberta’s Court of Queen’s Bench.

A juror advocate is worried Canadians will balk at serving on juries when pandemic restrictions loosen.

Mark Farrant of Toronto became an advocate after he developed post-traumatic stress disorder following a 2014 murder trial in Ontario and founded the Canadian Juries Commission.

He has written letters to justice ministers across Canada expressing his concerns, asking for increases in daily compensation for jurors and making sure there’s enough physical distance between jurors.

Farrant said many people will come out of the pandemic with extra debt, a loss of jobs and possible health problems. He said if action isn’t taken there will be a lack of people willing to do their civic duty.

“Jury duty will remain and important pillar of the justice system,” he said. “That’s not going to go away and we need to have solutions in place to meet what I think will be a crisis in the courts.”

- The Canadian Press

