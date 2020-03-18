 Skip to main content
The Globe and Mail
Canada

The latest on the coronavirus: Global stocks tumble; Canada, U.S. border restrictions

STAFF & WIRES
Latest headlines:

If you are returning to Canada from anywhere, you need to self-isolate: Here’s how

Explainer: What you need to know about COVID-19 and its toll around the world

6:11 a.m.

Senators reveal first positive COVID-19 test in NHL

The Ottawa Senators announced on Tuesday that an unnamed player tested positive for COVID-19, becoming the first NHL player to be diagnosed with coronavirus.

The player is in isolation with “mild symptoms,” and the Senators asked the rest of the team to remain isolated while their medical staff monitors the health of the players.

–Reuters

5:40 a.m.

Global stocks tumbling despite government support packages

Global stocks stumbled back into the red on Wednesday with Wall Street futures pointing to more losses ahead as fears over the coronavirus fallout eclipsed large-scale support measures rolled out by policymakers around the globe.

Euro Stoxx 50 futures fell 4.5%, boding ill for European stock markets.

In Asia, MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan dropped 1.4% to a low last seen in late 2016, led by a 6.4% fall in Australia. Japan’s Nikkei erased early gains to dip 0.2%.

U.S. stock futures fell 3.7% in Asia, falling to their daily limit outside U.S. trade, a day after the S&P 500 rose 6% and Dow Jones rose 5.2% or 1,049 points.

–Reuters

5 a.m. EDT

The latest numbers of COVID-19 cases in Canada as of 4 a.m.

— Ontario: 189 confirmed (including one death and 5 resolved)

— British Columbia: 186 confirmed (including 7 deaths, 5 resolved)

— Alberta: 97 confirmed

— Quebec: 74 confirmed

— Canadians quarantined at CFB Trenton: 8 confirmed

— Manitoba: 8 confirmed, 7 presumptive

— New Brunswick: 2 confirmed, 6 presumptive

— Saskatchewan: 8 presumptive

— Nova Scotia: 1 confirmed, 6 presumptive

— Newfoundland and Labrador: 3 presumptive

— Prince Edward Island: 1 confirmed

— Total: 566 confirmed (including 8 deaths, 10 resolved), 30 presumptive

4:58 a.m.

Kim makes rare admission: North Korea lacks capacity to treat coronavirus

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un acknowledged that his country lacks modern medical facilities and called for urgent improvements, state media said Wednesday, in a rare assessment of the North’s health care system that comes amid worries about the coronavirus in the impoverished country.

North Korea has engaged in an intense campaign to guard against the new virus, though it has steadfastly maintained that no one has been sickened, a claim many foreign experts doubt.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

March 17: Coronavirus latest news

March 16: Coronavirus latest news

March 15: Coronavirus latest news

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

