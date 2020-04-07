The latest on the coronavirus: Cities debate giving pedestrians more road space; Alcoholics Anonymous goes online

Latest headlines

Ottawa and the provinces are navigating a ‘Wild West’ in the medical supply market

Canada begins clinical trial of experimental COVID-19 treatment using plasma from recovered individuals

Canada’s top medical officer of health offers new advice on wearing cloth masks in public

Canada has 16,666 COVID-19 cases, including 323 deaths

Experts look to rates of hospitalization, ICU admission to predict COVID-19 curve

‘The longer we go, the more we bleed money’: Entrepreneurs on their struggles amid the pandemic

The latest: How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide?

If you are returning to Canada from anywhere, you need to self-isolate: Here’s how

Explainer: What you need to know about COVID-19 and its toll around the world

4 a.m. EDT

Alcoholics Anonymous wrestles with challenge of physical distancing

Alcoholics Anonymous groups often meet in legion halls, churches, or other public meeting spaces. Those buildings have been closed by public health officials across Canada to help the slow the spread of the novel coronavirus.

Finding alternatives to in-person meetings has been a challenge.

The teleconferencing app Zoom has become a popular alternative because it allows people to call in from a land line.

However, for the first few weeks of physical distancing, AA was posting the co-ordinates of its Zoom meetings online and making them open to the public, which led to several incidents of online “trolls” posting graphic photos in the chatroom or harassing participants in other ways.

Passwords have since become the norm. But in a decentralized organization where anonymity is a central tenet, it’s hard enough to get the word out about online meetings, let alone passwords.

Another challenge is that AA works on the principle of attraction rather than promotion.

Members not only remain anonymous, but abide by the idea that the organization should have no opinion on outside issues. AA also never endorses or offers financial support or prestige to any outside organizations.

That makes it exceptionally difficult to announce that all meetings have moved online.

To simulate the socialization of in-person gatherings, the Zoom meetings usually open 30 minutes early and people stay on long after the formal portion of the meeting is done.

“We miss hugging and handshakes. And, you know, Joe always brought cookies,” said one AA member, who is also the alternate general service delegate for Area 82, which serves Nova Scotia and Newfoundland and Labrador. “But we’re trying our best.”

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery A sign shows a road that's been turned into a pedestrian and bike path in Calgary. Greg Glatz/The Canadian Press

2 a.m. EDT

Cities debate blocking traffic lanes for pedestrian use

Battles are brewing in some cities over use of increasingly limited public space, as local governments struggle with whether to give more room for pedestrians to spread out.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says on its website that taking a walk outside is a low-risk activity for healthy people.

But that’s only the case as long as people who venture out keep a two-metre distance from one another, which is not always possible.

Slim sidewalks, especially in urban centres, makes it difficult for pedestrians to keep out of the so-called sneeze radius.

It’s particularly challenging given most cities have closed parks and other outdoor spaces.

Some cities have closed traffic lanes to give pedestrians more room to manoeuvre.

Calgary blocked lanes off with pylons more than a week ago so people can use the space to spread out.

The City of London, Ontario, also brought in several new measures to make sure pedestrians are given the room they need to pass each other when out and about, including closing roads.

The disagreement has come to a head in Ottawa, where city staff denied a petition by several local councillors to close a busy downtown pedestrian route to traffic.

- The Canadian Press

12 a.m. EDT

Canadian cruisers leave Coral Princess in Florida for Toronto

As Canadians said farewell to the COVID-19-stricken Coral Princess cruise ship on Monday for their long journey home, other recently repatriated high-seas travellers coped with the emotional exhaustion of their new normal on dry land.

A day after Foreign Affairs Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Twitter that Canadians on the Coral Princess would be coming home, their long journey with two pit stops in the U.S. started.

There were 97 Canadian passengers aboard the ship, which left Santiago, Chile, on March 5 and docked in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., on Friday.

The Canadian Press communicated with two couples travelling on the ship, who said that passengers had been allowed to leave and were on a bus headed for the Miami airport.

“We just touched down in Toronto,” North Vancouver resident Sanford Osler said in an email late Monday night, about two hours after a charter plane bearing the Canadians was due to land.

A statement from Princess Cruises said 139 guests left the ship on Monday morning as part of an effort that gave priority to “those who departed on a chartered flight to Canada.” It said 274 passengers remained on board.

- The Canadian Press

