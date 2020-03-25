The latest on the coronavirus: Good deeds shine; transplant surgeries delayed

Latest headlines

5 a.m. EDT

Good deeds, spirit of sharing spreads amid pandemic panic purchasing

While panicked shoppers have been buying stores out of toilet paper and flour stocks, two tables have appeared on streets in the Vancouver area stacked with essential items and a sign that says “free.”

Raymond Liu, who is part of a group that set up the tables, said the idea behind them is simple: “Do not spread the virus, just spread love.”

The message seems to be catching on. In many cases, someone will pick up an item they need but leave something else behind that others could use, Liu said.

The idea started in a WeChat social media group that has grown to 1,000 people who want to help during the crisis, he said.

“Members of the group can post an item they need and others can respond, leaving it on one of the tables for them to pick up.”

In addition to the tables, Liu said they also crowdsource donations of supplies for those in need. For example, when members learned a care home was short on N95 masks, which provide respiratory protection, they found enough extra boxes to donate 100 masks.

The group’s main focus is helping those in isolation or those who are vulnerable, Liu said.

And one of its main messages is that love should know no boundary. A sign on one of the tables shows a Canadian flag, a Chinese flag and the words, “Stay strong, stay together.”

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Ontario Finance Minister Rod Phillips answers questions at Queen's Park in Toronto on Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Ontario to provide fiscal update today focused on virus response

Ontario’s finance minister says he will deliver a fiscal update today focused on supporting the province’s health-care system as it responds to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Rod Phillips says the update will be delivered in place of the province’s now delayed annual budget, which may not be released until November.

Phillips says the update will include a “significant focus” on providing supports to the health-care sector, as well as supports for businesses and the economy overall.

The legislature will meet in a special session to vote on the package, with only 28 politicians present in order to maintain social distancing.

Premier Doug Ford has promised it’s just the first step of provincial support during the pandemic.

Phillips says the update will also serve as an important signal to the many groups the province funds such as municipalities, school boards and hospitals.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Lisa Ali and her 15-year-old daughter Tahlia look out from the front door of their Halifax-area home in Cole Harbour, N.S., Tuesday, March 24, 2020. Tahlia, whose lung-heart transplant has been put off due to the COVID-19 crisis, has pulmonary hypertension, which leads to a lack of oxygen to blood vessels in the lungs, and two small holes in her heart. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Transplant patients bumped by virus face anxiety

For Canadians awaiting life-changing operations, the novel coronavirus is creating deepening distress as cancellations and delays roll through the public health system.

Fifteen-year-old Tahlia Ali is among the patients whose organ transplant procedures are put off at the country’s largest transplant centre in Toronto.

The University Health Network has said lung transplants are suspended except in cases of critical deterioration, however the Alis still expect to eventually go to Toronto to wait for the teenager’s new lungs, and are fundraising to help pay housing and travel costs.

Dr. Shaf Keshavjee, the director of the lung transplant program, said the suspension of the program is necessary because tests to ensure a donor lung doesn’t contain the virus are still being refined, and because having transplant teams fly around Canada to pick up and transport lungs would increase the risk of widening the pandemic.

Similar stories are emerging affecting people with a variety of conditions, from delays in cancer tests to cancelled joint surgeries.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Canada to help world’s poor amid U.N. appeal: aid minister

International Development Minister Karina Gould says Canada will spend millions to help the world’s most desperate people fight COVID-19 because it is in the country’s long-term security interest as well as being the right thing to do.

Gould says that’s why Canada has earmarked $50 million, part of its response to today’s launch of the United Nations COVID-19 humanitarian response plan.

In an interview with The Canadian Press, Gould rebutted criticism in some quarters that the government ought to be focusing instead on Canadians hunkering down at home to limit the spread of the virus.

UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres is set to launch a $2-billion global appeal today, calling for a co-ordinated response to help the world’s war-torn, displaced and otherwise most destitute people who are facing new misery because of the pandemic.

Guterres has sent a letter to the G20 members, including Canada, urging them to spend more to prevent the virus from spreading like wildfire in developing countries burdened by poor health systems and massive refugee influxes.

Gould says the government needs to help Canadians at home with an $82-billion spending package, but it must also spend $50 million globally to protect Canada’s future security and economic prosperity from a virus that knows no borders.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Testing backlog linked to shortage of chemicals

Regions across Canada are ramping up efforts to identify people with COVID-19 but some labs are facing a backlog due to diminishing supplies of essential chemicals needed for tests.

“We all would want more tests,” Canada’s chief public officer Dr. Theresa Tam said Tuesday.

The World Health Organization has said expansive testing is the way to curb the pandemic, but global demand has outpaced the supply of reagents — the specific chemicals needed by laboratories to complete the tests.

The Center for Disease Control in the United States has also said that important reagents are “now are in short supply,” a worry echoed by medical associations around the world.

They are all looking for the chemical solutions at the same time and, as a result, some Canadian health authorities and labs are seeking alternative supply chains.

Nearly 120,000 Canadians have been tested for the novel coronavirus — an average of 10,000 a day.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford on Monday linked that province’s huge testing backlog to a lack of reagents. He said health officials were doing everything they could to get more of the chemicals.

Agriculture Canada has been providing reagents to the provincial lab in Alberta as it waits for an order of the testing solution to arrive, said Alberta Health spokesman Tom McMillan. The lab is also working with the University of Calgary, University of Alberta and the University of Lethbridge to find any available supply.

- The Canadian Press

3:30 a.m. EDT

N.S. to ramp up testing

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health says testing in the province is about to increase significantly.

Doctor Robert Strang says Public Health has now doubled its capacity in its test lab and is now in a position to deal with up to 400 tests a day.

He says as a result, the province is now able to test all those who had close contact with an infected person, right away.

He also says testing is being done for people in hospital where clinically appropriate.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Posters calling for a rent protest is photographed at the corner of King St. West and Cowan Ave. in the Parkdale neighbourhood, on Mar 24 2020. With many Torontonians losing jobs because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the ability to pay their monthly rent is at risk. Fred Lum/The Globe and Mail

2 a.m. EDT

Renters groups ask for help as April 1 looms

Tenant advocacy groups across the country are expected to formally ask governments for help paying rent today as an April first deadline looms.

Many renters have been left scrambling as the COVID-19 outbreak shuts down businesses and causes thousands of job losses.

Landlords say they still have to worry about paying mortgages, taxes and other expenses during the pandemic.

But Geordie Dent, the executive director of Toronto’s Federation of Metro Tenants Associations, says many renters won’t be able to make their payments without help.

He says that tenant associations across the country plan on issuing a joint statement today seeking some kind of government relief.

- The Canadian Press

2 a.m. EDT

Tory leadership contenders call for delay of vote

Three contenders for the federal Conservative leadership are calling for the race to be delayed and for fees to be cut in half due to the pressures of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Marilyn Gladu, Rudy Husny and Derek Sloan have written a joint letter to the Conservative party’s leadership election organizing committee.

They are dismayed their previous individual requests for a delay have so far been ignored. They say a lack of an acceptable response to individual candidates has necessitated a unified request.

They also argue the eventual leader of the party must be perceived as a legitimate and democratically selected choice and must inspire the faith and goodwill of party members. They say that is not now supported by the current situation.

Today is the deadline for contenders to enter the race, complete with the required 300 thousand-dollar fee and three thousand signatures.

The vote is currently scheduled for June 27 in Toronto.

Sloan, Toronto lawyer Leslyn Lewis, Conservative M-P Erin O’Toole and former Conservative cabinet minister Peter MacKay have already met the requirements.

- The Canadian Press

