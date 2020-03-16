The latest on the coronavirus: Toronto launches task force to boost local economy; Markets open sharply lower

Open this photo in gallery A woman a wearing protective face mask, following an outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19), is reflected in a screen displaying NASDAQ movements outside a brokerage in Tokyo, Japan March 16, 2020. REUTERS/Edgard Garrido EDGARD GARRIDO/Reuters

Here are some of the latest development in the coronavirus outbreak:

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will address Canada today at 1 p.m. ET

Over the weekend, the number of confirmed cases in Canada climbed to 341.

Toronto Mayor John Tory has launched a task force to aid the local economy through the “devastating impacts” of the COVID-19 pandemic

In an open letter, 30 of Canada’s largest companies are urging other top executives to take immediate steps to escalate the fight in the workplace against the novel coronavirus.

New York and L.A. were ordered to shut down bars, restaurants, theaters and movie houses and several nations in South and Central America closed their borders

The U.S. Federal Reserve cut interest rates in another emergency move to help shore up the U.S. economy amid the rapidly escalating global coronavirus pandemic.

If you are returning to Canada from anywhere, you need to self-isolate: Here’s how

7:29 am ET

Toronto’s mayor John Tory launches task force

Toronto Mayor John Tory has launched a task force to aid the local economy through the “devastating impacts” of the COVID-19 pandemic, with initial measures so far set to include a tax-payment grace period for local businesses, and the creation of a “substantial contingency fund” for industries hit hardest.

“These are unprecedented times and we must take unprecedented action to help our residents and our economy now and in the future,” the mayor said in a press release Monday morning. “We will get through this pandemic by listening to our professional medical experts. I'm confident we will get through the economic impact of this pandemic by listening to people and doing the smart, responsible things we can do to help them.”

The Economic Support and Recovery Task Force's first set of meetings will take place Monday, with representatives from the hospitality and film sectors. Meetings are also being scheduled with faith and community leaders, BIAs, universities, social services and not-for-profits, organized labour, tech, and big business.

Among the initial measures announced, the mayor said they will be “extending a grace period for tax and other City of Toronto payments for businesses (payment and payment penalties) first for 30 days as of March 16, 2020.”

He also said that city employees who were scheduled to work at city-run daycares, museums and recreation centres that have now closed will still be paid.

A contingency fund will be established, and he said they will also “be facilitating entry into the EI System for those impacted by the pandemic. The City will work with companies and employees to ensure they are fully aware of how to apply for their rights under employment insurance.”

The city’s small business advisory services will be expanded to assist businesses as they plan to recover from the impacts of COVID-19.

The mayor also noted Monday that he is advocating to both the provincial and federal governments for penalty waivers around late HST payments.

“It’s important to note that Toronto’s economy is in a very strong position and the City’s finances are stable with significant reserves set aside,” the mayor said. “The creation of the Task Force will help to keep Toronto in a good position and help to protect our success.”

6:44 am ET

Iran has confirmed 1,053 new cases of the coronavirus in the past 24 hours, according to health officials

5:56 am ET

Reuters reports that almost 170,000 people have been infected by the coronavirus across the world and 6,509 have died, with cases and deaths outside China overtaking those in the country where the outbreak began.

4:52 am ET

Shares open sharply lower in Europe following central bank moves in U.S., Asia with Paris falling 6.7%, London down 5.8%.

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

