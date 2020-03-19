The latest on the coronavirus: Mixed reaction from markets; food banks, pet shelters struggle to operate

Open this photo in gallery A staff member hands out provisions at the Daily Bread Food Bank in Toronto on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. A tent has been temporarily erected outside the warehouse due to health concerns. Chris Young/The Canadian Press

6 a.m.

Online performances by Canadian entertainers announced

The National Arts Centre and Facebook Canada have banded together to present live online presentations by Canadian performers. Professional musicians, dancers, comedians, theatre artists and more are encouraged to apply for $1,000 grants from a $100,000 relief package funded by Facebook Canada.

Called Canada Performs, the series kicks off Thursday at 2 p.m., with a concert by Blue Rodeo members Jim Cuddy and Colin Cripps, along with Cuddy’s musician sons Devin Cuddy and Sam Polley. Adhering to social-distancing protocol, they will stay 1.5 metres apart from each other while performing live, with no audience, from Blue Rodeo’s Woodshed Studio.

Musical artists including Serena Ryder, William Prince, Irish Mythen, Erin Costelo and Whitehorse will share online performances in the coming days, with more to be announced.

-Brad Wheeler

5:45 a.m.

Pet adoptions on hold as animal shelters struggle to cope

Humane society offices in Calgary, Edmonton and Toronto are closed to the general public. Volunteers have been sent home and dogs and cats already at the shelters are going to have to wait before getting a chance to find a new home.

“We really just don’t want people coming in and out of the building, so unfortunately all of our animals ... are staying put,” said Jessica Bohrson, communications manager for the Calgary Humane Society. “It could potentially be months. It’s anyone’s guess right now.”

The Toronto Humane Society has come up with an innovative way to continue adoptions.

“The Toronto Humane Society actually will be doing adoptions on a digital first-come, first-served basis,” said public relations specialist Hannah Sotropa.

“We’ll be conducting interviews via phone and scheduling meet-and-greets in person to the shelter in an effort to proceed with adoptions in some capacity.”

Sotropa said staff are making sure the animals get their “walks and loves” every day.

-The Canadian Press

5:30 a.m.

Food banks, non-profits ask for a helping hand

Non-profit organizations and charities say the impact from COVID-19 has been immediate and may also have ripple effects in the long term.

Chris Hatch of Food Banks Canada said he has “several worries” about how the coronavirus will affect them.

“We’ve got over 5,000 food banks across Canada and what we’re seeing is a dramatic drop in volunteers right now,” he said.

Most of the food banks are volunteer-driven and many volunteers are seniors, who are staying home because they are a vulnerable, he explained.

“We have a real challenge in terms of staffing and running our food bank operations across the country,” Hatch added.

He also fears that the food supply will not be replenished fast enough.

“The food banks currently have about a 10- to 14-day supply and we’re just not seeing food donations coming in as fast as we need them to come in to replenish our supply,” Hatch said.

–The Canadian Press

5 a.m. EDT

China stocks down but European shares trade higher

Overseas, major European markets opened mixed but appeared to find their footing as trading progressed. The pan-European STOXX 600 was up roughly 1 per cent in morning trading. Britain’s FTSE 100 edged up 0.30 per cent. Germany’s DAX rose 1.11 per cent. France’s CAC 40 gained 3.33 per cent.

In Asia, markets took their cue from Wednesday’s weak showing on Wall Street with Japan’s Nikkei ending down 1.04 per cent. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 0.98 per cent. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 2.61 per cent. South Korea’s Kospi sank 8.39 per cent after earlier triggering a trading halt after it fell 8 per cent.

New York futures were choppy ahead of the North American open. The Canadian dollar was trading just below 69 US cents.

-Terry Weber

