The latest on the coronavirus: More than 90 per cent of Canadian deaths from COVID-19 are those over age 60

More than 90 per cent of Canadian deaths from COVID-19 are those over age 60

Quebec continues to lead the country in deaths and infections from COVID-19 with many of the victims being elderly.

Canada has seen 25,682 confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases including 780 deaths due to the virus.

Dr. Theresa Tam, Canada’s chief public health officer, says outbreaks in long-term care homes are the most crucial COVID-19 problem coming out of the last two weeks of the pandemic.

Tam is urging all Canadians to continue to stay home to keep older people, who are most at risk, from dying.

More than 90 per cent of the Canadians who have died are over the age of 60, according to statistics Tam issued last week.

On Monday she said half of the 734 deaths in Canada from COVID-19 had occurred in long-term care homes.

- The Canadian Press

Canadians want serious progress on COVID-19 before returning to work: poll

A new poll suggests most Canadians want to see significant progress in the fight against COVID-19 before they would feel comfortable with people being allowed to return to work.

The poll says 29 per cent of Canadians believe restrictions on workplace and leisure activities should only be lifted once the country is free of any new cases for at least two weeks.

One-quarter of respondents said they would want to see only sporadic cases being discovered before such restrictions are lifted, and assurance there is no pressure on the health system.

Just over 20 per cent think Canadians should continue to physically isolate and stay away from work until there is a vaccine to protect against the virus.

Forty per cent say they would report someone whose is not obeying public health rules, with the largest number of would-be snitches in the Atlantic provinces, at 50 per cent, and Quebec, at 48 per cent.

The poll, conducted by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies between April 9 and 12, surveyed 1,508 adult Canadians and 1,012 adult Americans recruited randomly recruited from its online panel.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Ontario legislators to extend emergency declaration during session

The Ontario legislature will sit briefly today to extend a state of emergency in the province for another 28 days.

Premier Doug Ford announced the session on Monday, saying it is too early to start lifting any restrictions in the fight against COVID-19.

In previous such sittings, a limited number of politicians have been required to attend in order to respect the need for physical distancing.

The government is expected to pass five other pieces of legislation to change some regulations for school boards, post-secondary institutions and municipalities during the pandemic.

Ontario reported 421 new COVID-19 cases Monday and 17 new deaths.

That brings the province to a total of 7,470 cases, including 291 deaths and 3,357 cases that have been resolved.

- The Canadian Press

Author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell discusses the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic on refugees, conflict and the economy. Gladwell was in conversation with Rudyard Griffiths from the Munk Debates.

