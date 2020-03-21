The latest on the coronavirus: New Canada-U.S. border restrictions begin

The latest: How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide?

4:00 a.m. EDT

First flight of Canadians stranded in Morocco expected to land today

An Air Canada flight bringing a group of Canadians home from Morocco is expected to land in Montreal today.

The repatriation flight departing from Casablanca was arranged with the help of the federal government.

Thousands of Canadians stranded abroad are becoming increasingly desperate as countries close borders and airlines cut flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

–The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the coronavirus in the province, during a news conference in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

12:15 a.m. EDT

B.C. reports new cases, passes Ontario’s total

British Columbia is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 348.

That includes nine deaths.

B.C. has the highest number of cases in the country, surpassing the 318 being reported in Ontario.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says 22 patients are in acute care and the province will spare no effort to ensure it has the equipment in place to protect health care and other essential workers.

–The Canadian Press

12:00 a.m. EDT

New Canada-U.S. border restrictions begin

The new normal at Canada-U.S. border crossings went into effect at midnight.

In the ongoing struggle to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases all non-essential cross border traffic, such as tourists and people looking to do some shopping, is now banned until further notice.

Travel considered essential is still allowed, such as truckers hauling freight, health professionals and others who work on one side of the border but live on the other.

–The Canadian Press

Christopher Mio and Meghan Hoople found themselves jobless and wanting to help in the wake of COVID-19 isolation in Toronto. After flyering their neighbourhood they received an outpouring of support and requests from people in need.

