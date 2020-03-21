 Skip to main content
The latest on the coronavirus: New Canada-U.S. border restrictions begin

STAFF & WIRES
The latest: How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide?

If you are returning to Canada from anywhere, you need to self-isolate: Here’s how

Explainer: What you need to know about COVID-19 and its toll around the world

4:00 a.m. EDT

First flight of Canadians stranded in Morocco expected to land today

An Air Canada flight bringing a group of Canadians home from Morocco is expected to land in Montreal today.

The repatriation flight departing from Casablanca was arranged with the help of the federal government.

Thousands of Canadians stranded abroad are becoming increasingly desperate as countries close borders and airlines cut flights due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

–The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery

British Columbia provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry provides an update on the coronavirus in the province, during a news conference in Vancouver, on Wednesday, March 18, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck

DARRYL DYCK/The Canadian Press

12:15 a.m. EDT

B.C. reports new cases, passes Ontario’s total

British Columbia is reporting 77 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total to 348.

That includes nine deaths.

B.C. has the highest number of cases in the country, surpassing the 318 being reported in Ontario.

Health Minister Adrian Dix says 22 patients are in acute care and the province will spare no effort to ensure it has the equipment in place to protect health care and other essential workers.

–The Canadian Press

12:00 a.m. EDT

New Canada-U.S. border restrictions begin

The new normal at Canada-U.S. border crossings went into effect at midnight.

In the ongoing struggle to stem the rising tide of COVID-19 cases all non-essential cross border traffic, such as tourists and people looking to do some shopping, is now banned until further notice.

Travel considered essential is still allowed, such as truckers hauling freight, health professionals and others who work on one side of the border but live on the other.

–The Canadian Press

Christopher Mio and Meghan Hoople found themselves jobless and wanting to help in the wake of COVID-19 isolation in Toronto. After flyering their neighbourhood they received an outpouring of support and requests from people in need.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Archives

March 20: Alberta announces economic stimulus for oil and gas sector as Canada surpasses 1,000 cases

Marh 19: Pandemic kills Ontario, Alberta residents; border restrictions to kick in Friday night, PM says

March 18: Trudeau unveils sweeping new aid package; U.S.-Canada border to close to all non-essential travel

March 17: Ontario, Alberta, B.C. declare states of emergency; B.C. closes schools to combat virus spread

March 16: Total number of cases in Canada stands at 407; Ontario asks bars, restaurants to close

March 15: U.S. Fed cuts interest rates to near zero, Trudeau says more screening being put in place

