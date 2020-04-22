The latest on the coronavirus: New measures expected for students; major outbreak in Philippines jail

Open this photo in gallery Healthcare workers do testing at a drive-thru COVID-19 assessment centre at the Etobicoke General Hospital in Toronto on Tuesday, April 21, 2020. Nathan Denette/The Canadian Press

7:01 a.m. ET

The coronavirus pandemic is expected to drive carbon dioxide emissions down 6% this year, the head of the World Meteorological Organization (WMO) said on Wednesday, in what would be the biggest yearly drop since World War Two.

“This crisis has had an impact on the emissions of greenhouse gases,” WMO Secretary-General Petteri Taalas told a virtual briefing in Geneva.

“We estimate that there is going to be a 6% drop in carbon emissions this year because of the lack of emissions from transportation and industrial energy production.” -Reuters

6:36 a.m. ET

Coronavirus outbreak in Philippines jail sees 123 inmates infected

A prison in the Philippines is suffering from a major outbreak of the new coronavirus with 123 infected inmates, officials said on Wednesday, adding to concerns among activists about contagion risks in some of the world’s most overcrowded jails.

The mayor of Cebu City said a new building in the prison capable of handling 3,000 people would be used as an isolation facility to contain an outbreak that accounts for 40% of cases in the Philippines’ second biggest city.

There were no details about the possible source of the outbreak. Eighteen cases have been found at a jail in Manila’s Quezon City, among them nine members of staff, and media has reported infections at other facilities.

New York-based Human Rights Watch (HRW) was among several groups that called for inmates held for minor, non-violent offences, or those with health conditions, to be freed from Philippine prisons to create more space.

Activists globally have been urging governments to free political prisoners. -Reuters

6 a.m. ET

Child advocates worry about kids at risk

Reports to authorities about suspected child abuse or neglect are down as much as 40 per cent in some regions but child advocates say it’s not because fewer kids are at risk.

Daphne Penrose, Manitoba’s advocate for children and youth, said the anxiety, financial toll and physical stresses imposed by the pandemic’s stay-at-home orders, means families need more help than ever from a system that is less able to provide it.

“It does appear to be almost the perfect storm,” said Penrose, who is the watchdog and advocate for child and family services in Manitoba.

Sara Austin, the founder and CEO of Children First Canada, said they have seen reports of child abuse to authorities across Canada fall between 30 and 40 per cent since the crisis began in mid-March. She said there was a small spike in reports in the first few days but since then, the numbers have gone down everywhere.

“It’s very worrisome,” said Austin.

“We don’t have any reason to believe child abuse is going down. It’s that those who are trusted adults in the lives of children no longer see them.”

Austin said when schools are open, teachers usually account for nearly one-third of all reports of suspected abuse to authorities. It’s not just teachers who are absent from kids’ lives these days. Doctors are seeing fewer patients, often only for emergencies. Daycare workers, after-school activity co-ordinators, religious leaders, even grandparents, friends and neighbours — all part of the “safety net” for kids — are being forced to limit contact.

Penrose said the services that families under stress often turn to, such as child welfare agencies, mental health supports, and respite workers, also are less able to help, with their own staff restricted by physical distancing rules.

“When families can’t access the services they need, they get into crisis,” she said.

Evidence of the stress on kids is seen by the higher demand for services from Kids Help Phone, the charity that offers phone and text support to kids who need support. In March, the organization reported a 350 per cent increase in texts for help from youth.

The federal government injected another $7.5 million to Kids Help Phone to try and aid its efforts to respond. Austin said Ottawa needs to do more to co-ordinate a national approach to child safety efforts.

Austin said her organization is also encouraging provincial education ministers to ensure teachers are doing what they can to maintain contact with kids, particularly the ones they may have been concerned about before this started.

The risk to kids is exacerbated by a jump in online activities for kids, many of whom are now on the internet for school. The Internet Child Exploitation unit of the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Team reported this week that investigative referrals for online child exploitation were more than double the normal number in March. The unit receives most of its referrals from the RCMP, which works with internet service providers and social media sites to track suspected exploitation online.

On Monday, the team said it had received 243 reports of online child exploitation in Alberta. The monthly average over the last two years is about 110 reports.

Austin said anybody who has any concern about a child’s well-being should not be afraid to report it. -The Canadian Press

5:44 a.m. ET

Feds expected to unveil more emergency aid for students, young Canadians

The federal government is expected to announce today more significant financial support for students and other young Canadians struggling to stay afloat and find jobs during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The new measures are intended to target support at young people who have fallen through the cracks of other emergency financial assistance.

Some students, for instance, have complained that they don’t qualify for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit.

It provides $500 a week for up to 16 weeks to Canadians who have lost their jobs due to the pandemic and had an income of at least $5,000 in the previous 12 months — criteria that doesn’t apply to many students.

Today’s measures are in addition to some steps the federal government has already taken to specifically help young people weather the health crisis.

It has put a six-month, interest-free moratorium on student loan repayments.

It has also bolstered the Canada Summer Jobs program in a bid to encourage employers to hire young workers for essential jobs.

Employers this year will receive a subsidy of up to 100 per cent of the provincial or territorial minimum hourly wage for each youth employee — up from the usual wage subsidy of 50 per cent.

The government has also expanded the program to include part-time workers and extended the this year’s employment period to the end of February 2021.

As well, the government has provided $20 million to support young entrepreneurs who are facing challenges due to the pandemic. -The Canadian Press

