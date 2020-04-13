The latest on the coronavirus: New measures for seniors, temporary foreign workers expected

Open this photo in gallery A health-care worker is seen in his personal protective equipment through the front window at the Lions Gate Hospital in North Vancouver Sunday, April 12, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

The latest news:

An update on measures for seniors, home care and temporary foreign workers expected today

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau taking day off from public appearances

Montreal nursing home under investigation after 31 seniors die

Health Canada has approved a new rapid test for COVID-19 that can produce results in under an hour

Toronto will open two more child care centres for essential workers

7:55 a.m.

Toronto Mayor John Tory says the city will open two more child care centres for children of essential and critical service workers.

The city has opened four other child care centres to help out those who are helping on the frontline during the COVID-19 pandemic.The centres will open downtown where there has been the most demand.

4:05 a.m.

Federal officials to provide COVID-19 update focused on seniors, foreign workers

Federal officials are due to provide an update on measures for seniors, home care and temporary foreign workers during the COVID-19 crisis today.

The Prime Minister’s Office says the news will come from public health officials and cabinet ministers — not Justin Trudeau, who’s taking the day off from public appearances.

The expected update comes after a weekend that saw Quebec’s premier rebuke a long-term care home where 31 residents have died in less than a month.

Francois Legault says there was “gross negligence” at Residence Herron, where five of the deaths are definitively linked to COVID-19.

Authorities first inspected Residence Herron on March 29, three days after word of the first death, and found the residence “deserted” as staff had walked off the job.

The province’s coroner will investigate, as will police.

Numerous other long-term care homes across the country are experiencing outbreaks of the novel coronavirus, including Pinecrest Nursing Home in Bobcaygeon, Ont., which has seen 29 of its residents die in recent weeks. -Canadian Press

And on Saturday, Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet raised concern about temporary foreign workers arriving in Canada to work on farms.

The federal government has exempted migrant workers from COVID-19 travel restrictions because of their importance to the economy. Officials have said they’ll face health screening before travelling to Canada and will isolate for 14 days once they get here.

But Blanchet says he believes those rules don’t go far enough.

Author and journalist Malcolm Gladwell discusses the far-reaching impact of the coronavirus pandemic on refugees, conflict and the economy. Gladwell was in conversation with Rudyard Griffiths from the Munk Debates.

