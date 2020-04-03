The latest on the coronavirus: Ontario to reveal ‘stark’ projections today

Latest headlines

4 a.m. EDT

Ontario’s move puts pressure on feds to reveal national COVID-19 projections

Canadians should brace for some grim numbers today as Ontario reveals its projections for how bad the COVID-19 pandemic could get in the country’s most populous province and how long it could last.

Premier Doug Ford’s decision to let Ontarians in on the “stark” best and worst-case scenarios will put pressure on the federal government to provide a national picture of the potential progression of the deadly virus, which by Thursday had already infected more than 11,000 Canadians and resulted in almost 200 deaths.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has said that such national modelling is coming “soon” but requires more data from provincial and territorial governments — a subject he discussed with premiers during a more than two-hour first ministers’ conference call Thursday evening.

Federal officials are hoping the national projections will be available within the next five days.

Three weeks ago, Health Minister Patty Hajdu estimated that 30 to 70 per cent of Canadians could become infected — somewhere between 11 million and 26 million people.

In an interview late Thursday with The Canadian Press, Hajdu said that estimate hasn’t changed.

She noted that wide spread of the disease is not necessarily a bad thing since it will eventually result in “herd immunity.” But how many will die depends on how many get sick all at the same time, and to what degree those numbers overwhelm the ability of Canada’s health system to care for people.

At the moment, Canada’s death rate stands at about one per cent of those who’ve tested positive for the disease. But that could shoot up as a surge in cases threatens to overwhelm hospitals, particularly in Ontario and Quebec.

Hajdu said compiling a national picture of the potential progression of the virus is complicated by the fact that the federal government has to work with data provided by 13 different provincial and territorial governments using a variety of reporting techniques. Ottawa is offering to help those jurisdictions that don’t have the capacity to keep up with the detailed data flow necessary to do accurate modelling, she said.

Projecting a national death rate “wouldn’t really be telling the true picture,” she argued, suggesting it would make more sense to have 13 separate projections for each province and territory.

“It’s not that I’m trying to hide things from Canadians at all,” Hajdu said.

“I just don’t want to get out ahead of ourselves without a full set of data ... It’s very important that we do that work so that we’re not presenting any kind of, I guess, misleading or even sometimes inflated perspective.”

In the absence of national projections, Trudeau is expected to reiterate today his message that the scope and duration of the pandemic is in Canadians’ hands: the more they abide by orders to stay home and keep their distance from others, the sooner this will be over.

He is also expected to announce federal funding to help provide services for vulnerable people during the crisis — with more announcements in the same vein to come.

- The Canadian Press

2 a.m. EDT

Navy to adopt strategies to avoid viral outbreak

Royal Canadian Navy commander Vice-Admiral Art McDonald says a number of “mitigation strategies” are being adopted to limit potential exposure to COVID-19 in order to prevent a similar incident like that on a U.S. aircraft carrier, where so far 93 sailors have tested positive for the virus.

Those include restricting shore leave in foreign ports, making special arrangements for eating on board ships and practising physical distancing on shore and at sea by limiting traditional practices such as musters.

Four Canadian warships are also being recalled, two each from the Caribbean and West Africa, due to COVID-19 while McDonald said all but the most critical sailing plans are being cancelled for the next two months.

Two ships on each coast will remain at sea to stay ready to respond if needed.

Military planners are also looking at ways to keep service members from transmitting COVID-19 to communities where they are asked to respond.

- The Canadian Press

12 a.m. EDT

Region of Peel ‘accidentally’ mails wrong COVID-19 test results to 16 people

The Region of Peel in Ontario is apologizing after it “accidentally” mailed letters to 16 residents saying their COVID-19 test results were negative when, in fact, they were positive.

Dr. Lawrence Loh, interim medical officer of health, says the letters were mailed on Tuesday and Wednesday.

He says his team is working quickly to notify these people and make sure they have what they need to manage this difficult situation.

Loh says an investigation found that several positive test slips were mixed with a batch of negative results received from labs.

He says the error was not noticed until after the notification letters were mailed.

Loh says they have made changes to their process to ensure that this does not happen again.

- The Canadian Press

