The latest on the coronavirus: Ottawa to give more details, including cost, of emergency wage subsidy

4 a.m. EDT

Ottawa to give more details, including cost, of emergency wage subsidy

Canadians will get more details today of the massive emergency wage subsidy program launched by the federal government — including the price tag.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Small Business Minister Mary Ng are to hold a news conference to provide details of how the program will work and how much of a dent it will put in federal books that have already plunged deep into the red as the government scrambles to cushion the economic and health impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The program was not included in the $107-billion emergency aid package approved last week by Parliament; the wage subsidy was announced the next day.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau filled in some of the details Monday.

Businesses, regardless of size, whose revenues have decreased by at least 30 per cent because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are eligible for the subsidy, which is to be backdated to March 15. It will cover 75 per cent of each employee’s wages, up to $58,700, amounting to up to $847 a week.

Trudeau said Morneau and Ng would provide more details today, “including detailed costings and expectations.”

-The Canadian Press

Transparency on COVID-19 response crucial, former public safety minister says

Former Liberal public safety minister Ralph Goodale says the federal government must be as transparent as possible about how it is choosing to respond to COVID-19.

Goodale says in an emergency situation Canadians must be able to have absolute trust in their officials and, unless the government is forthright, that won’t happen.

He says that includes keeping Parliament, provinces and the public in the loop.

The Liberals faced major criticism last week when their emergency aid bill for COVID-19 contained broad taxing, spending and borrowing powers that would extend well over a year.

Goodale says he’s not sure why the government did that, but doesn’t believe they were trying to hide anything as they did give the bill to the opposition parties ahead of time for review.

One of the outcomes over the ensuing debate was a guarantee that House of Commons committees would continue to meet by teleconference to scrutinize the government, a process that gets underway today.

-The Canadian Press

Canadians asked to wash mailboxes, keep dogs at bay, to ensure safe mail delivery

The union representing Canada Post employees is asking Canadians to disinfect their mail boxes to help prevent the spread of COVID-19.

And the post office itself is asking Canadians with dogs to keep their doors closed during deliveries, where possible.

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers says daily washing and disinfecting of letter boxes, along with handrails and door knobs, will help keep mail carriers safe.

CUPW national president Jan Simpson says Canadians are relying on the postal system to keep packages and letters flowing to them as they self-isolate in their homes.

And she says they need to know their mail is safe.

With so many people home during the day now, Canada Post says the number of interactions between postal carriers and dogs has been increasing, making physical distancing difficult and increasing the risk of dog bites.

-The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Three early morning walkers practise social distancing as they take in the sunrise over Lake Ontario in Toronto on Friday, March 27, 2020. Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press

Canadians support punishing those who disobey social distancing rules

Most Canadians are doing what they’re told to prevent the spread of COVID-19 and would support harsher measures to punish those who aren’t, a new poll suggests.

Of the 1,590 adults surveyed between March 27 and 29, the vast majority said they were practising social distancing (97 per cent), keeping at least two metres apart from others (95 per cent), washing their hands more frequently than usual (95 per cent), going out only for necessities (94 per cent) and coughing or sneezing into their elbows (92 per cent).

As well, 86 per cent said they’ve asked family and friends to practice social distancing. However, 15 per cent said they’ve visited friends or family.

Fully 64 per cent said they’ve personally witnessed people not respecting the measures implemented to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

A whopping 92 per cent they’d agree if governments authorized police to fine such people as some jurisdictions have begun doing; 82 per cent would agree to police arresting those who disrespect the measures.

And 77 per cent said they’d agree to a complete quarantine of an entire city if necessary, allowing no one to enter or leave except for essential services.

For now, however, the poll, conducted jointly by Leger and the Association for Canadian Studies, suggests Canadians are broadly satisfied with the measures their governments have been taking to deal with the crisis.

Seventy per cent of respondents said they were very or somewhat satisfied with the federal government’s response, up five points from last week. Seventy-nine per cent were satisfied with their provincial government’s response, fuelled by a 92 per cent satisfaction rate in Quebec, while 67 per cent were satisfied with their municipal government’s response.

-The Canadian Press

