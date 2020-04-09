The latest on the coronavirus: Ottawa to reveal grim jobless rate, projections for deaths from COVID-19

Open this photo in gallery A view of Yonge and Dundas Square in Toronto, as the number of the coronavirus disease cases continue to grow, April 8, 2020. CARLOS OSORIO/Reuters

4 a.m. EDT

Feds to reveal grim jobless rate, projections for Canadian deaths from COVID-19

Canadians will get a double-barrelled blast of grim news today: the first jobless numbers since the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered businesses from coast to coast as well as the first national picture of how bad the crisis could get and how long it could last.

Federal officials are to hold a technical briefing revealing their best and worst-case projections for the number of Canadians who are likely to get infected by the deadly virus, the number who are likely to die and how long it will take to contain it.

Statistics Canada, meanwhile, is poised to release the first jobless numbers since the pandemic started tossing millions of Canadians out of work.

The unemployment rate stood at 5.6 per cent in February.

But since those heady days, unemployment has skyrocketed as governments ordered all but essential businesses to close and their workers to stay home in an effort to contain the spread of the virus.

The government says it received 966,000 applications for the Canada Emergency Response Benefit on Monday alone — the first day a new web portal for applications was open.

That was on top of what the government says were almost 3.7 million Canadians who became eligible for employment insurance since March 15 and whose claims are now being automatically transferred to the CERB.

Today’s unemployment rate will be grim, Trudeau acknowledged Wednesday.

“Job numbers will come out tomorrow. It’s going to be a hard day,” he said during his daily morning briefing.

A doubly hard day, it turns out.

Late Wednesday, the government announced that it will also release this morning its national projections for the scope and duration of the health crisis.

The federal government has been under pressure to release national projections, as other countries have done.

Trudeau has said the national numbers would be coming soon but has repeatedly stressed that projections aren’t predictions, that Canadians can change the trajectory of the disease by heeding orders to stay home and keep physical distance from one another.

In the absence of national numbers, a number of provinces — including the two largest and hardest hit, Ontario and Quebec — have released their own projections.

Ontario has projected that 3,000 to 15,000 residents could die from the pandemic, the aftershocks of which could last up to two years.

Quebec has estimated 1,263 to 8,860 deaths by the end of this month.

In its “probable” scenario, Alberta has projected 400 to 3,100 deaths, with infections peaking in mid-May. But if Albertans don’t practice physical distancing and other precautions, public health officials say there could be 500 to 6,600 deaths.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Lawyers, advocate call for inmate release before COVID-19 spreads

Canada’s largest group of criminal lawyers says judges need to start considering COVID-19 when they’re sentencing offenders.

John Hale, a vice-president with the Criminal Lawyers’ Association, says his group has sent an affidavit to its 16-hundred members with a medical opinion that says more inmates should be freed to prevent the spread of the virus.

He says judges will always have to decide if the person is a danger, but COVID-19 has turned sentencing on its head because a person may be more of health risk if they’re kept in a highly populated jail where the disease can spread.

The affidavit from Dr. Aaron Orkin of the COVID-19 assessment centre at St. Joseph’s Health Centre in Toronto says the virus can spread just as quickly in prisons as it does on cruise ships and at care homes.

Catherine Latimer, the executive director of the John Howard Society of Canada, says it’s time to start moving as many inmates as possible out of prisons and jails to prevent the spread of the virus.

The governments of Ontario, B-C, the Northwest Territories, and Newfoundland and Labrador have already diverted hundreds of offenders from jails or granted them temporary absences.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery People are seen not practicing social distancing along the seawall in English Bay in Vancouver, B.C., March 24, 2020. JONATHAN HAYWARD/The Canadian Press

2:30 a.m. EDT

Ontario researchers say mathematical models could help with physical distancing measures

A new study by Ontario researchers suggests that dialling physical distancing measures up and down could be a new tool in the long-term fight against COVID-19.

Scientists from the University of Toronto and the University of Guelph say such measures could help save the economy while avoiding overwhelming the health-care system.

The mathematical models the team employed show physical distancing can be an effective tool to curb the spread of the new coronavirus.

The study says the number of intensive care beds used by COVID-19 patients should determine when to turn physical distancing measures on or off.

That could then allow businesses to resume for short periods and allow some psychological respite from the isolation measures.

Study author Amy Greer says it’s another method to buy time until a vaccine reaches the market, which may be more than a year away.

- The Canadian Press

