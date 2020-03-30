The latest on the coronavirus: Ottawa to reveal wage-subsidy program details

Latest headlines

Canadian hospitals see surge in coronavirus patients, with Ontario, Quebec and Alberta of greatest concern

Nine residents die, 34 staff suffer symptoms as coronavirus devastates Bobcaygeon, Ont. nursing home

Canada has 6,320 confirmed COVID-19 cases, 66 deaths

Airlines seek subsidies, loans and tax relief from Ottawa

Nobel laureate leads push for simple made-in-Canada ventilator

The latest: How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide?

If you are returning to Canada from anywhere, you need to self-isolate: Here’s how

Explainer: What you need to know about COVID-19 and its toll around the world

4:30 a.m. EDT

Ottawa to reveal wage-subsidy program details

Businesses and employees across Canada reeling from the COVID-19 crisis are expected to hear more about Ottawa’s proposed wage subsidy program today.

When the federal government announced on Friday that it was boosting the subsidy to 75 per cent from the original 10 per cent, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he hoped the details would be hammered out by Monday.

The unprecedented measures being taken to try to slow the spread of the new coronavirus have severely impacted the national economy, resulting in staggering job losses.

Story continues below advertisement

The government has responded, so far, by rolling out a bailout package totalling more than $200-billion.

Another 665 COVID-19 cases were reported in Canada Sunday, pushing the national total to 6,320, including 66 deaths and 485 cases resolved.

And while government officials in Quebec and B.C. have said there are indications social distancing efforts may be paying off in slowing the rampant march of the virus, Canada’s chief public health officer says it’s still too early to make that call.

On Sunday, Dr. Theresa Tam said this week will be “very, very important” for her in terms of looking at those trends. But in the meantime, she again urged Canadians to continue to physically distance themselves from others.

-The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Along certain Calgary sidewalks and pathways with larger volumes of pedestrian traffic, crews have placed pylons and other barricades onto a lane of adjacent roadway for people to step onto so they can safely maintain a two-metre separation between themselves and others. Greg Glatz/The Canadian Press

Calgary blocks off some traffic lanes to give pedestrians and cyclists extra room

Starting Saturday along certain Calgary sidewalks and pathways with larger volumes of pedestrian traffic, crews placed pylons and other barricades onto a lane of adjacent roadway for people to step onto so they can safely maintain a two-metre separation from others.

“We’re not encouraging people to go and hang around these places, but what we have done is closed a couple of lanes, again in high-pedestrian-centric locations, just to allow people to have more space between them if they are walking,” explained Sean Somers with the city’s transportation department.

Story continues below advertisement

Kimberley Nelson, who represents Alberta on the Velo Canada Bikes board, said she and other cycling advocates began suggesting the idea of closing some traffic lanes a week ago. Since Calgary announced late last week that it would do it, she said councillors in some other Canadian cities are also advocating for it on social media.

Nelson noted many doctors in Calgary cycle to work, adding “Being able to ensure they’re able to do so in a safe manner is really important right now.”

-The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

Advocates say Saskatchewan lacks plan for homeless

Some organizations are calling on the Saskatchewan government to provide a plan for how to help the homeless and those on income assistance during the COVID-19 outbreak.

Jason Mercredi of AIDS Saskatoon says he’s worried the virus will spread like wildfire through the city’s homeless population because proper screening protocols and housing options are not in place.

Mercredi says public health officials want people to take an online self-assessment tool and call the province’s health-line for a referral.

Story continues below advertisement

But he says the homeless don’t have guaranteed access to phones or computers, especially with public libraries being closed.

They also don’t have safe places to socially isolate.

The provincial government says in a statement that it’s working on strategies for services and ways to provide short-term and long-term housing for people who need it during the pandemic

Mercredi says he wants to see hotels made available for homeless residents to self-isolate.

-The Canadian Press

Archives:

March 29: Canada to make sure Chinese masks meet quality standards, Trudeau says; 5,866 COVID-19 cases nationally, 63 deaths