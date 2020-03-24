The latest on the coronavirus: Parliament to debate emergency measures; Ontario to cut hydro rates

Latest headlines

7:30 a.m.

Veterinarians offer ventilators

Canada's veterinarians say they're willing to join in the nationwide efforts to address the pandemic even as they fight to ensure they can provide care to the country's animals.

The Canadian Veterinary Medical Association said members have come forward offering to make their ventilators available for human use to ease the strain on the country's overtaxed medical system. The association said it's surveying its members to see how much spare equipment could be pressed into service.

Veterinarians are also hoping to persuade governments who are increasingly declaring states of emergency to declare them an essential service, as they look after not only pets but play a crucial role in the agricultural system and help to ensure food safety.

Vets are listed among businesses allowed to stay open in New Brunswick and Prince Edward Island and made the list of critical services released by the Quebec government on Monday.

- The Canadian Press

7:30 a.m. EDT

Cellphone data may be used to track compliance

Ottawa's medical officer of health says the public health authority may use cellphone data to find out whether people really are self-isolating.

Dr. Vera Etches says the agency is trying to get a better handle on whether people are following the advice to stay home and away from others.

She says one way to do that is with polling, but the group is also looking at ways to use “electronic data” to see if people are congregating in public spaces or moving about.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Kim Borton, left, works from home while her children Logan and Katie work on an art project in Beaverton, Ore. Craig Mitchelldyer/The Associated Press

6 a.m. EDT

Ontario to slash hydro rates to offset costs of working from home

Ontario Premier Doug Ford, alongside Energy Minister Greg Rickford, is set to announce on Tuesday that the province will charge customers lower rates for the next 45 days to offset higher electricity costs as more people work from home, are self-isolating or have lost their jobs, according to a senior Ontario government source. The source was granted anonymity to discuss internal government matters.

The estimated cost will be $162-million, the source said. The Ontario Energy Board is also extending the current ban on electricity disconnection for households and small businesses to July 31.

Starting Tuesday, rates will be lowered to current off-peak overnight and weekend charges of 10.1 cents per kilowatt hour. Currently, mid-peak rates are 14.4 cents and on-peak rates are 20.8 cents. On-peak hours are 7 a.m. to 11 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. on weekdays, while off-peak hours are 7 p.m. to 7 a.m., as well as weekends and holidays.

- Laura Stone

5 a.m. EDT

Closure of non-essential Ontario businesses starts tonight

The closure of all non-essential businesses in the province to help curb the spread of COVID-19 will take effect later today.

Premier Doug Ford announced the closures Monday to help curb the spread of COVID-19.

The closures start tonight at 11:59 p.m. and will last for at least 14 days.

The government says that Ontarians will still have access to grocery stores and pharmacies, and their power and telecommunications will continue to run.

Businesses that support IT infrastructure service providers, power generation, natural gas distribution and clean drinking water will also stay open.

- The Canadian Press

5 a.m. EDT

Parliament to debate emergency spending and government powers in COVID-19 fight

The House of Commons sits today to deal with an emergency bill to spend billions of dollars to fight the COVID-19 pandemic and cushion some of its economic harms.

The opposition parties have said they’ll back the $82 billion in direct spending and deferred taxes Prime Minister Justin Trudeau wants to put up to prepare the country for mass illness and help Canadians cope with lost jobs and wages.

The Liberals backed off an attempt to get the federal cabinet extraordinary power over taxes and spending, so ministers could act without Parliament’s approval for months — powers the Conservatives balked at giving them, at least on the scale the Liberals sought.

When there’s a minority government like the one Trudeau leads, the chance to bring the government down on a spending bill is what gives the opposition its power.

Meanwhile, Ontario’s and Quebec’s premiers are ordering non-essential businesses to close their workplaces by midnight tonight, provinces are contemplating closing their borders to each other, and Trudeau has hinted that harsh measures might be used to keep people from gathering in groups.

The death toll in Canada reached 24 yesterday as the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 passed 2,000.

- The Canadian Press

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

