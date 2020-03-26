The latest on the coronavirus: Trudeau, G20 leaders to confer on global response

Latest headlines

Ottawa expects 4 million Canadians to apply for emergency job loss fund due to COVID-19

Federal government to rejig benefits for workers; Trudeau says it will deliver $2,000 a month for four months to each

Health Minister Patty Hajdu says government will start enforcing 14-day self-isolation period for travellers to Canada

Canada’s oil industry facing deep production cuts as demand dwindles and storage capacity runs low

The latest: How many coronavirus cases are there in Canada, by province, and worldwide?

If you are returning to Canada from anywhere, you need to self-isolate: Here’s how

Explainer: What you need to know about COVID-19 and its toll around the world

4 a.m. EDT

Trudeau, G20 leaders to confer on international response to pandemic

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will confer today with leaders of the world’s biggest economies about the global impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He’ll be taking part in an video conference with leaders of the G20, who are expected to talk about co-ordination of international efforts to contain the virus and cushion the devastating blow to the world’s economy.

He’s also expected to use his daily news conference outside his residence, where he continues in self-isolation after his wife was diagnosed with COVID-19, to highlight the billions worth of direct financial aid the federal government is providing to help Canadians and businesses weather the crisis.

Story continues below advertisement

Legislation enacting $52 billion worth of financial aid and another $55 billion worth of tax deferrals was approved Wednesday by Parliament but the money won’t actually start flowing for another few weeks.

The government is hoping to start delivering the Canada Emergency Response Benefit — $2,000 per month for up to four months for anyone left without income due to the pandemic — by April 6.

Other measures, like a temporary boost to the Canada Child Benefit, are expected to take until May to reach Canadians’ pockets.

-The Canadian Press

The spread of the novel coronavirus that causes COVID-19 continues, with more cases diagnosed in Canada. The Globe offers the dos and don'ts to help slow or stop the spread of the virus in your community.

Sign up for the Coronavirus Update newsletter to read the day’s essential coronavirus news, features and explainers written by Globe reporters.

Archives

March 25: Toronto closes off municipal green spaces, concerns about spread in Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

March 24: Government, opposition reach deal on emergency aid package

Story continues below advertisement

March 23: Nearly half of Canada’s COVID-19 cases now acquired through community spread

March 22: Canada refuses to go to Olympics unless postponed; Trudeau not at point of declaring federal emergency