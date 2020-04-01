The latest on the coronavirus: Trudeau, Scheer donate pay hikes; Parliament may be recalled

Latest headlines

Open this photo in gallery Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer speak at Parliament Hill in a 2019 file photo. PATRICK DOYLE/Reuters

4 a.m. EDT

Trudeau, Scheer among MPs to donate pay hike to charities during COVID-19 crisis

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer are among the MPs who are promising to donate an automatic increase in their salaries to charity, as the COVID-19 pandemic ravages the economy and puts thousands of Canadians out of work.

The raise goes into effect today, as does the latest increase in the federal carbon tax.

Trudeau has been under pressure to cancel both.

However, he has ruled out scrapping the planned increase in the carbon tax and there’s nothing he can do about the salary hike without recalling Parliament, which has been adjourned until at least April 20 as part of the nation-wide bid to curb the spread of the deadly virus.

Under legislation passed in 2005 to de-politicize parliamentarians’ pay, salaries paid to MPs and senators increase automatically on April 1 each year, based on the average increase negotiated by major bargaining units in the private sector.

This year, MPs are entitled to a 2.1 per cent hike, which will increase their base salaries by just over $3,750 to $182,656.

-The Canadian Press

Parliament may need to be recalled again to approve wage subsidy program

Canadians are supposed to get more details today of the federal government’s massive emergency wage subsidy program — a day later than promised.

Finance Minister Bill Morneau and Small Business Minister Mary Ng were to have held a news conference Tuesday to fill in the details of the program — including the multibillion-dollar price tag — but that was cancelled.

The pair, along with Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, are expected to try again today to explain the program, aimed at saving jobs in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic that has shuttered businesses across the country.

A government official says the delay was simply a matter of trying to iron out all the fine print in a huge program that, in normal circumstances, would have taken months to put together.

The official, who spoke on condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to speak publicly on the matter, acknowledged that the government is also trying to sort out whether it will need to recall Parliament again to approve legislation to authorize the wage subsidy program.

Parliament, which has been adjourned since mid-March as part of the nationwide effort to curb the spread of the deadly COVID-19, was recalled briefly last week to approve a $107-billion emergency aid package.

That package included a wage subsidy of just 10 per cent.

However, the day after the package was approved, the government announced a greatly enhanced wage subsidy program that will cover 75 per cent of an employee’s wages, up to $58,700. That will amount to as much as $847 a week per employee.

Businesses, regardless of size, whose revenues have decreased by at least 30 per cent because of the COVID-19 pandemic, are eligible for the subsidy, which is to be backdated to March 15.

TD Economics has previously estimated that the enhanced subsidy would cost about $25 billion, while RBC separately estimated its value at $28 billion.

The government is also expected to provide more details today on the Canada Emergency Response Benefit, a taxable benefit that is to provide $2,000 a month for up to four months for workers who lose their income as a result of the pandemic.

The benefit was included in last week’s emergency aid package. At the time, the government said it hoped to have a portal for applications opened by April 6.

-The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Jon Stanfield, president and CEO of Stanfield's Ltd., stands in one of the production areas of the garment manufacturing company in Truro, N.S., on March 31, 2020. Andrew Vaughan/The Canadian Press

Long john producer Stanfield’s will ‘pivot’ to medical gowns

A historic Canadian undergarment factory famed for long johns and boxer shorts is about to rapidly reinvent itself as a domestic producer of medical gowns.

Stanfield’s Ltd. of Truro, N.S., is among five firms that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced Tuesday have received letters of intent to manufacture personal protective equipment and clothing for front-line health workers.

Jon Stanfield, the chief executive of the fifth-generation family firm, said in an interview he’s already sourced approved fabric from nearby Intertape Polymer, and is ready to be producing medical clothing within days.

The 48-year-old says once the federal government provides details of its offer, the company could bring back over 75 of its over 200 staff who were sent home earlier this month as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

He describes the restart as a “pivotal” signal that Western governments are moving to ensure there are domestic suppliers of medical gear and gowns crucial to public safety in the future.

Stanfield said the firm has patterns and machinery that would initially produce more than 2,000 gowns daily per shift to help feed a Canadian demand for garments that emerged after the pandemic sliced supply from China.

-The Canadian Press

3:30 a.m. EDT

Police to enforce public health measures

A police unit has been assembled in Newfoundland and Labrador to enforce public health measures related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Three investigators, an analyst and a supervisor with the Royal Newfoundland Constabulary make up the unit.

They are tasked with following up on possible incidents of non-compliance of emergency orders aimed at slowing spread of the illness.

The police force says investigations may involve gathering video, interviewing witnesses or paying “compliance check” visits.

-The Canadian Press

N.B. says social distancing is working

New Brunswick’s chief medical health officer says measures to “flatten the curve” are starting to have an effect and cautions people against becoming complacent.

Doctor Jennifer Russell says there are three cases of community transmission so far in the province, and nine people who were positive have recovered.

New Brunswick reported two new cases yesterday for a total of 70.

Russell says one case is travel-related, and the other is a contact of a previous case.

-The Canadian Press

N.S. sees COVID-19 cases in long-term care facilities

Nova Scotia’s chief medical officer of health says long-term care is a particular concern when it comes to widespread transmission of COVID-19 as has been seen in larger provinces like Ontario and British Columbia.

Doctor Robert Strang says to date, four staff members and two residents of three long-term care facilities have tested positive for the virus.

Strang says that’s concerning, but he feels measures have been taken to limit the possibility of virus introduction and there are “robust” response plans in place for long-term care facilities.

Nova Scotia reported 20 new cases yesterday for a total of 147 confirmed cases province-wide.

-The Canadian Press

3 a.m. EDT

Ontario jail guards protest lack of screening

The union representing Ontario’s jail guards says no one is being screened as they go into provincial correctional facilities.

The Ontario Public Service Employees Union says lack of screening puts both staff and inmates at risk of contracting COVID-19.

Guards at an Ottawa-area jail refused to work a shift yesterday in protest of the lack of screening protocols.

Everyone scheduled to work the morning shift at the Ottawa-Carleton Detention Centre refused to go inside, leaving managers to perform their duties for the day. (The Canadian Press)

-The Canadian Press

Archives:

