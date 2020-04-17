The latest on the coronavirus: Ontario sees largest single-day increase in cases

Open this photo in gallery Residents and staff wave to family and friends who came out to show support for those in the McKenzie Towne Long Term Care centre in Calgary, April 2, 2020. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

10:50 a.m. EDT

Liberals propose virtual sittings for Parliament

Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer says his party isn’t satisfied with the government’s response to a proposal to have Parliament sit virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Tories have asked for a few sittings a week, with just a few MPs in the House of Commons sitting at least two metres apart.

The Liberals are proposing virtual sittings with all MPs.

Speaking at a press conference this morning, Scheer says there is no reason that Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and his cabinet ministers can’t stand in the House of Commons to answer questions when they hold daily press briefings.

- The Canadian Press

Ontario sees largest single-day increase in cases

Ontario is reporting 564 new COVID-19 cases today, with 55 new deaths.

It’s the largest single-day increase of cases, though the growth rate is still holding steady at around six per cent.

Ontario has now seen 9,525 cases, with nearly half now resolved, and including 478 deaths.

The number of patients in hospital with COVID-19 grew from 807 to 829, but the numbers of people in intensive care and on ventilators remained steady.

- The Canadian Press

9:45 a.m. EDT

Personal support worker at Toronto long-term care home dies

An Ontario health care union says a personal support worker at a Toronto long-term care home has died from COVID-19.

SEIU Healthcare president Sharleen Stewart said their member of 31 years was a caring and compassionate worker.

Stewart said her death is a reminder of the dangers front-line health workers are facing.

The woman worked at Sienna Altamont Care Community in east Toronto.

Sienna Senior Living said in a statement that the woman will be missed by all of her colleagues and the residents.

There are COVID-19 outbreaks reported at 104 long-term care homes in Ontario, with at least 933 residents and 530 staff members infected, and at least 162 resident deaths.

- The Canadian Press

9:20 a.m. EDT

Quebec to adjourn legislature until May 5

Quebec’s political parties have agreed to adjourn the legislature until May 5 amid the COVID-19 epidemic.

At the beginning of the outbreak, the government had set April 21 as a date to resume sitting.

The request for an extension came from the governing Coalition Avenir Quebec and was agreed to by the three other main parties at the national assembly.

The parties have also agreed to hold virtual parliamentary committee hearings between April 24 and May 1 that will feature several cabinet ministers, including Health Minister Danielle McCann.

- The Canadian Press

4 a.m. EDT

PM under pressure to flesh out promise to top up pay for long-term care workers

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau will be under pressure today to flesh out his promise to do more to protect the elderly in long-term care homes, which have been hardest hit by the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

Trudeau promised earlier this week that the federal government would provide funding to top up the wages earned by essential workers in nursing homes who earn less than $2,500 a month.

That promise was the subject of discussion during a conference call among first ministers late Thursday.

No details of the call were immediately forthcoming, other than a brief summary of the discussion issued by the Prime Minister’s Office which said first ministers “agreed on the urgent need to ensure long-term care facilities have the resources they need to protect the health and well-being of their residents and workers.”

Since the salaries paid to workers in long-term care homes fall under provincial jurisdiction, Trudeau has been clear whatever the federal government does must be in collaboration with the provinces.

Seniors Minister Deb Schulte told CBC News late Thursday that the federal government will boost transfer payments to the provinces and territories, to allow them to top up wages. She did not say how much money Ottawa is prepared to ante up.

- The Canadian Press

Freeze carbon tax, delay new climate regulations, oil lobby asks

Canada’s oil and gas producers are asking the federal government to freeze the carbon tax, postpone environment reporting requirements, and delay new climate change regulations while the industry weathers the storm of COVID-19.

The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers says in a letter to Natural Resources Minister Seamus O’Regan that Canada’s energy sector is facing an unprecedented fiscal assault from a global collapse in oil prices.

Western Canada’s heavy crude is selling for under $5 a barrel this week, less than a tenth of the price it garnered a year ago.

CEO Tim McMillan says the sector wants to be able to survive the immediate crisis so it can keep pumping out products Canadians need, and then also be part of the economic recovery.

The association is asking for credit help to finance companies through the crisis but also wants nearly three dozen delays to everything from climate change regulations and air-pollution monitoring to reporting on lobbying activities and rail-safety training.

Dale Marshall of Environmental Defence says the industry is trying to use a global pandemic to ram through demands it hasn’t been able to get the government to agree to before.

- The Canadian Press

3:30 a.m. EDT

Halifax long-term care facilities recruiting staff

One of the largest long-term care facilities in Atlantic Canada is trying to maintain staffing levels by recruiting people who lost their jobs as the COVID-19 pandemic shut down various sectors of the economy.

Janet Simm, CEO of Halifax-based Northwood, says staffing remains challenging as 80 people are currently off work — about 40 per cent of them because of the virus.

Still, the centre’s new pandemic relief team has already recruited 68 new employees, including laid-off day-care workers, airport staff, hotel cooks and other workers from the devastated food-services industry.

Simm says 38 residents and 21 staff of Northwood’s Halifax campus have tested positive for the virus as of Wednesday, most with mild symptoms.

- The Canadian Press

Newfoundland and Labrador is prepared for long-term care staffing shortages, Haggie says

Newfoundland and Labrador is reporting five new cases of COVID-19 for a total of 252 confirmed cases.

Health Minister John Haggie says the province has no reports of any staffing shortages at long-term care homes as in other province’s including Nova Scotia.

Haggie says should that change there is access to casual and float staff on the caveat that they work in one location rather than across sites.

He says the province has a “tiered response” if shortages occur.

- The Canadian Press

PEI announces tourism industry financial aid

The PEI government has announced up to $66-million in support for the Island’s tourism industry in response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Tourism Minister Matthew Mackay says the help includes $50-million in tourism loans with financing at four per cent interest.

$1-million will be spent on expanded marketing.

As well, the province is waiving all licensing, inspection and Tourism PEI advertising fees for the 2020 tourism season.

- The Canadian Press

Temporary foreign workers arrive in Nova Scotia

Workers from overseas have started arriving in Nova Scotia to help in the farm fields, but will have to go into isolation for 14 days.

Premier Stephen McNeil noted the renewal of the temporary foreign workers program yesterday in his daily briefing.

He says the workers from countries ranging from Jamaica to Mexico have been part of the province’s “farm families” for many years.

However, he says they are screened for any symptoms of COVID-19 prior to boarding aircraft and are required to spend the next two weeks in isolation before they can start work.

- The Canadian Press

