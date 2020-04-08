The latest on the coronavirus: Twenty-three Canadians being held at federal quarantine sites

Latest headlines

4 a.m. EDT

Twenty-three Canadians being held at federal quarantine sites, government says

The Trudeau government says 23 Canadians were being held at federal quarantine sites as the week began to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

The newly released figure, the most current available, provides a glimpse into how the federal government is using its considerable powers under the Quarantine Act in an effort to contain the virus.

The Public Health Agency of Canada says that as of Sunday night, the almost two dozen Canadians were in federally designated quarantine sites and federally supported self-quarantine lodgings.

The agency set up the sites and says it is working with partners to manage them.

Agency spokeswoman Maryse Durette says no information about the location of the sites is being disclosed to protect the privacy of quarantined Canadians.

Under the Quarantine Act, the health minister can designate any place in Canada as a quarantine facility.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland speaks at a press conference on COVID-19 at West Block on Parliament Hill in Ottawa, on Wednesday, March 25, 2020. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

Deputy Prime Minister Freeland next in line if Trudeau could not perform his duties

Now that British Prime Minister Boris Johnson is fighting COVID-19 in an intensive care ward, the Canadian cabinet has revealed who would take over from Justin Trudeau if he were to become seriously ill.

His own wife, Sophie, had the virus and has recovered.

The cabinet agrees Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland would be next in line if Trudeau could not perform his duties.

All 36 ministers in the current cabinet are listed in case Freeland is also unable to fill the role, but those who come after her are named according to the date by which they were first sworn into a federal cabinet.

That puts Veterans Affairs Minister Lawrence MacAulay, who first served in cabinet under former prime minister Jean Chretien, the next in line after Freeland.

Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, who became a cabinet minister last November, is last.

- The Canadian Press

Open this photo in gallery Melissa David, of Parachutes for Pets and her dogs Hudson, Jack and Charlie, are seen in Calgary in the February, 2020, file photo. Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press

Canadians urged to include pets in their emergency plans

Humane Canada, which represents humane societies and SPCAs across the country, is urging Canadians to consider their pets as part of their emergency preparedness.

“First of all, I’ve got to have enough in the house if I have to be quarantined then I need a couple of weeks of medicine and a couple of weeks of litter; a couple of weeks of food for my animals,” said Barbara Cartwright, the CEO of Humane Canada in Ottawa.

“What happens if I get sick and I get incapacitated or hospitalized? What’s the plan for my pet? Who will take care of them?” she asked.

“We’re recommending that people have at least three contacts that they can call upon to take care of their animals should they end up being hospitalized or they can no longer care for their own animals.”

Cartwright said the current pandemic has reinforced how important pets are in people’s lives. She said people also have to make sure that their furry friends observe social distancing from other animals and humans because in rare cases the animal can become infected as well.

“There’s no evidence that they can transmit to us but there is growing concern that we have to protect our pets from either getting it from other animals or getting it from other humans,” she said.

“If we’re sick we need to stay away from our animals.”

- The Canadian Press

Liberals asked to help cover overruns on projects delayed by COVID-19

Cities and construction groups are asking the Trudeau Liberals to relax the rules for expected cost overruns from infrastructure projects facing delays from the COVID-19 pandemic — or add more cash to help them deal with it.

Federal rules around the $186-billion infrastructure program don’t permit provinces and cities to seek additional help from Ottawa if a project goes over budget for any reason, such as delays due to weather or a labour disruption.

But some provinces, such as Ontario, are curbing work on a number of job sites for public health requirements just as construction season is set to begin in earnest.

A data analysis by The Canadian Press shows federal funding is set to cover more than $5 billion for 607 projects with an expected start date of this spring, with 84 more in the summer.

Those projects range from new sewers in small towns to electric-vehicle charging stations at for-profit companies like Canadian Tire.

A national construction association says pandemic-related delays on those projects will inevitably push them over budget, while municipal leaders say they’re worried about having enough money to cover the extra costs.

- The Canadian Press

COVID-19 sparks rise in online child predators, says UNICEF chief

The head of the United Nations children’s agency says the COVID-19 outbreak has sparked an increase in online child sexual predators that organizations, governments and parents need to take more seriously.

Henrietta Fore, UNICEF’s executive director, outlined that concern in a wide-ranging interview with The Canadian Press this week.

With half the planet’s children now out of school because of the pandemic, Fore says that has created new risks for kids in developing countries who are now spending more time on the internet.

She says COVID-19 has yet to hit hardest in the poorest countries but, when it does, it could create a second wave of the virus back in the world’s developed countries in the fall.

Fore also praises Canada’s efforts as a leader in helping young girls and women in the developing world, including getting more of them into schools.

Fore also made a direct appeal to Canadians to give generously to support UNICEF’s efforts to help children in poor countries who have no access to clean water, soap and other basic sanitary conditions.

- The Canadian Press

