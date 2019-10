The list of Indigenous children who died in Canada’s residential school system

Open this photo in gallery A ceremonial cloth with the names of 2,800 children who died in Canada's residential schools and were identified in the National Student Memorial Register is carried to the stage during the Honouring National Day for Truth and Reconciliation ceremony in Gatineau on Monday. Justin Tang/The Canadian Press

A 50-metre-long cloth with the names of Indigenous children who died within Canada’s residential school system was unveiled Monday during a ceremony in Gatineau at the Canadian Museum of History.

“We’ve brought these students’ names forward so that they will forever be known,” said Ry Moran, director of the National Centre for Truth and Reconciliation, which compiled the list.

The list is part of one of the 94 calls to action in 2015′s Truth and Reconciliation Commission report, which included a call for resources to develop and maintain a register of deaths in residential schools.

The list of names on the memorial register is below. The centre plans to update the memorial register with additional names as they are discovered.